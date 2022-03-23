Man shot, killed by Gillette police
GILLETTE (WNE) — A man was killed in a police shooting in Gillette Monday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 500 block of East Lincoln Street for the report of a man, who has not been identified, shooting a handgun in the street.
When officers arrived, they saw the man with the gun. He refuses multiple requests to drop the gun, according to a press release from the City of Gillette.
They tried subduing him with a taser but were unsuccessful. They kept asking him to drop the weapon then he pointed it at them.
“At least one” officer fired and hit the suspect, the press release said.
Life saving measures were performed and he was taken to Campbell County Memorial Hospital where he died.
The Wyoming Division of Criminal investigation is reviewing the incident and the Gillette Police Department said no more information will be released until the DCI investigation is finished.
The involved officers, who have not been identified, were placed on paid administrative leave.
Average gas price remains unchanged during week
CHEYENNE (WNE) – Average gasoline prices in Wyoming are unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.99 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 60.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand $1.14 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.62 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.49, a difference of 87 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.23 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 71.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands $1.37 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Man accused of stabbing another in the face
JACKSON (WNE) — A Jackson man was arrested March 15 after allegedly stabbing another man in the face.
Manuel Vargas, 25, faces one count of aggravated assault and battery, one count of false imprisonment and one count of interference with a peace officer. The charges of aggravated assault and battery and interference with a peace officer are felonies; each carries a punishment of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $10,000.
The incident occurred March 15 at 6:13 a.m. when two Jackson police officers were dispatched to the White Buffalo Club for a report that someone was stabbed in the face.
The officers arrived and located a manager for the White Buffalo Club standing with two males. One of the males — identified as Vasanthraj Narayana, who reported the incident — was holding what appeared to be a bloody cloth to the left side of his head. The other male, identified as Vargas, was standing near the doorway to a residence and had what appeared to be blood on his shirt and pants.
According to the police affidavit, Vargas told Officer Alex Ayling when he first arrived that Narayana had provided him with a place to live, referencing the unit outside of which they were standing. Vargas told officers he was trying to defend himself when Narayana got mad at him while Vargas was cooking.
While officers were interviewing Vargas, Narayana was transported to the hospital, where he received six stitches in his face, between his left eye and ear. Vargas confirmed that he was not hurt during the encounter.
Judge rules man defrauded financial firm of millions
CASPER (WNE) — A federal judge ruled Thursday that the former CFO of Wyoming Catholic College defrauded $14.7 million dollars from a financial firm by faking bank documents.
The partial summary judgment, when a judge decides aspects of the case before trial, comes after criminal charges were filed against Paul McCown in U.S. District Court last week. According to court filings, McCown has agreed to plead guilty to at least some of the seven fraud counts against him in a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.
Other charges and the federal lawsuit center on a $15 million loan McCown received from Ria R Squared, a New York-based financial firm, last spring. McCown quickly transferred $10 million to the college as an anonymous donation, the suit states.
According to court filings, $14.7 million of the loan money has since been located and returned to the firm. The rest, court documents say, may still be in the possession of the college, McCown’s brother Philip and Jonathan Tonkowich, the college’s vice president of operations, who the suit alleged introduced McCown to R Squared.
After learning of the allegations against him, the college placed McCown on administrative leave in June 2021. The CFO resigned three weeks later.
According to court documents, McCown faked bank statements that said he had $750 million in a local bank account to secure the loan.
The judgment entered Thursday allows R Squared to continue the case to seek punitive damages from McCown, court filings state.
Cheyenne hospital first in Wyoming to offer new heart treatment
CHEYENNE (WNE) — On March 14, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center became the first hospital in Wyoming to use Shockwave technology to safely open a patient’s coronary artery that was blocked due to a buildup of calcified plaque.
“Shockwave technology allows cardiologists to fracture problematic calcium using sonic pressure waves so that the artery can be expanded and a stent placed to safely restore blood flow to the heart,” Dr. Abdur Khan, the Cheyenne Regional Medical Group interventional cardiologist who performed the procedure, said in a news release.
The new technology is a novel application of lithotripsy, an approach that uses sonic pressure waves to safely break up kidney stones.
Khan also used the new technology on a second patient who underwent a cardiac catheterization Monday afternoon.
As people with heart disease age and their disease progresses, plaque in the arteries hardens into calcium deposits that can narrow the arteries. Calcium makes an artery rigid and often difficult to reopen with conventional treatments. This includes the use of balloons, which attempt to crack the calcium when inflated to high pressure, and atherectomy, which drills through the calcium to reopen the artery.
“Shockwave technology is considered a safer option than more conventional treatments since it creates sonic pressure waves that pass through soft arterial tissue and disrupt calcified plaque by creating a series of micro-fractures,” Dr. Khan said. “After the calcium has been cracked, the artery can be expanded at low pressure and a stent safely implanted to improve blood flow, with minimal trauma to normal arterial tissue.”
Funding provided for CWC home in Jackson
JACKSON (WNE) — Despite a frugal budget session, Teton County legislators managed to secure $10 million for a long-talked-about project, a permanent Jackson home for Central Wyoming College.
Sen. Mike Gierau and Rep. Andy Schwartz worked with the Joint Appropriations Committee to draft this year’s capital construction budget under Senate File 67, which provides either $10.3 million from the state Strategic Investments and Projects account or $12.4 million from the American Rescue Plan Act — if the project qualifies — to build an outreach campus in Jackson. Gov. Mark Gordon signed the bill March 10.
“The CWC’s nursing program is among the programs that will utilize this space,” Gordon’s office said in an email to the Jackson Hole News&Guide. “The Governor is supportive of better opportunities for nursing students, as the state faces an ongoing shortage of these important workers.”
Gordon’s office said it will work with the community college to draft an ARPA proposal. Because of the school’s existing hospitality and health care focus in Jackson, school officials and legislators are confident the project will qualify.
As for where the new building will go, college President Brad Tyndall said a deal for land near Jackson Hole High School is nearly finalized. Central Wyoming College is looking to purchase 2 acres off High School Road from Leeks Canyon Ranch LLC, through which Elizabeth and Kelly Lockhart run the Lockhart Cattle Company ranch.
For the college to develop that parcel, the county will need to approve a rezoning to public/semipublic.