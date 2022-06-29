In Wyoming last year, US parks got 8.6M visitors
CHEYENNE (WNE) — National parks in Wyoming last year garnered 8.59 million visitors, who spent some $1.14 billion in the state, the National Park Service has reported.
Such tourist spending rose from $859 million in 2020, which itself was a decline from $924 million the previous year.
A new NPS report shows that this most recent visitor spending resulted in 15,164 jobs.
The agency said the peer-reviewed visitor spending analysis was conducted by National Park Service and the U.S. Geological Survey economists.
Wyoming has several national parks.
One of them, Yellowstone National Park, has been partly closed due to record flooding. Yellowstone can get several million visitors during a typical summer.
More details on the new report, including information by state, is online at nps. gov/subjects/socialscience/vse.htm.
Man hospitalized after 30-mile high-speed chase
GILLETTE (WNE) — A 38-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he crashed his car while leading deputies on a high-speed chase on Highway 59 Friday morning.
Shortly before 2:30 a.m. Friday, police pulled over a 2017 Chevy Malibu on Highway 59 near Interstate 90 after seeing it run through two stop signs. The driver showed signs of being very drunk, and police asked him to step out of the car, said Police Lt. Jason Marcus.
The man then drove off, heading south on Highway 59 at speeds of more than 100 mph. The police department did not pursue, Marcus said.
The Sheriff’s Office began pursuing the man near the intersection of Highway 59 and Southern drive. During the chase, the man reached speeds of 130 mph, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said. The pursuit lasted for nearly 30 miles.
The man lost control of his car on Highway 59 just south of the Breene Road. It left the road and rolled multiple times. The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. His blood alcohol content was 0.22%, Reynolds said.
The man was left in the care of the hospital. Arrest warrants will be sought for eluding, reckless driving and driving under the influence, Reynolds said. The police also are seeking to charge the man for eluding and the two stop sign violations.
One dead, 4 hurt in crash south of Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — A 15-year-old was killed on Sunday, June 19, in a car accident around 2:47 a.m. at milepost 506 on US 191 south of Rock Springs.
According to a press release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a 2006 Nissan Altima was heading north on US 191 when the driver could not maintain staying in the travel, causing the vehicle to exit the west side of the road and roll over.
There were five passengers in the vehicle: two adults and three juveniles, according to the press release.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as 18-year-old Jaquan T. Lyons Smith of Rock Springs. In addition to Lyons Smith, there was an adult passenger and has been identified as Gaige D. Olsen of Rock Springs.
Lyons Smith and the three juveniles in the vehicle were not wearing seatbelts, the press release stated.
Lyons Smith, Olsen, and one juvenile passenger were transported to the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for injuries sustained in the crash. One juvenile was transported by medical helicopter to the University of Utah for injuries from the crash.
The third juvenile has been identified as the 15-year-old occupant who was fatally injured.
Impairment, speed, and driver inattention are being investigated as possible contributing factors.
This was the 42nd fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022.