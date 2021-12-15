Semi rolls, spills 'copious amounts' of Bud Light
GILLETTE (WNE) — No one was hurt in a semi rollover Thursday evening south of Wright, but someone did make off with a couple of kegs of beer.
A truck carrying kegs and cans of Bud Light rolled over Thursday evening on Highway 59 about 8 miles south of Wright.
Deputies received a report of a semi rollover, and when they arrived, they saw a white 2009 Freightliner with Washington plates had rolled into the ditch on the east side of Highway 59.
The trailer was hauling “copious amounts of alcohol,” Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said. The driver, a 61-year-old man, said he was trying to slow down as he was going downhill when his truck began to slide.
He was going about 50 mph, and the truck went off the road. The trailer swung around, spinning the truck. The trailer rolled when it hit the grass, causing the vehicle to jackknife, Reynolds said.
During the rollover, kegs and cans of Bud Light were spilled into the ditch. The driver and his passenger, a 61-year-old woman, were not hurt. There were no tickets, but the truck and trailer were totaled.
And deputies learned that a passerby in a pickup pulled over, grabbed a couple of kegs of beer and drove off. It’s unknown how much alcohol was taken or who was driving the truck, Reynolds said.
Crater Ridge fire officially out
SHERIDAN (WNE) — On Friday at 8 a.m., Bighorn National Forest, Medicine Wheel Ranger District fire officials declared the Crater Ridge Fire out. The closure area will remain in effect through the winter and into next summer.
“Dozer lines and temporary roads need rehabilitated and hazard trees along open roads need cut down,” said Brandon Houck, Medicine Wheel District ranger. “Remains of the burned cow camp may also be a danger to the public and need to be removed.”
It may take crews into next summer to complete all necessary fire rehabilitation before the closure can be lifted. A map of the closure area is available on the Bighorn National Forest website, fs.usda.gov/bighorn.
Riverton one of two airports nationwide to show passenger increase in ’20
RIVERTON (WNE) — Only two airports in the continental United States gained passengers during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, state officials said this week: Riverton’s and Sheridan’s.
Both airports are part of Wyoming’s new Capacity Purchase Agreement program, which was created to help communities that were at risk of losing air service.
It was the CPA that allowed Riverton’s passenger totals to rise last year, Wyoming Department of Transportation Aeronautics Division administrator Brian Olsen told the legislature’s Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee this week.
“All the main line carriers (are) slashing routes to markets that are similar-sized to our Wyoming markets,” Olsen said. “So, fortunately, we have the CPA. We’ve been able to secure those resources and keep them providing critical air service to Wyoming.”
The CPA lasts 10 years, with re-negotiation scheduled to take place every three years. In Riverton, Olsen said the agreement for fiscal year 2021 involved a state grant of $1.04 million and a local match of about $420,000. But the state was able to put $580,000 in federal coronavirus relief toward the state and local portion, Olsen said, and Wyoming recovered almost $470,000 of its CPA expenses this year at CWRA.
“We’ve dramatically reduced the cost per passenger to fly out of those airports, even in the middle of the pandemic,” he said. “From that perspective, the CPA has been quite successful.”
Riverton enplaned 7,448 people in 2020, down slightly from 2019 (7,506) but up when compared to 2018 (7,297), according to WyDOT.
In 2021, enplanements continued to increase at CWRA, and by September the total exceeded 10,000 for the first time in years, meaning the facility is again fully eligible for construction funding through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.
WGFD detects diseases in elk herds, rabbits
SHERIDAN (WNE) —Animal diseases have been identified in two species in the Sheridan region — chronic wasting disease in elk and rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus 2 in cottontail rabbits.
CWD was identified in three new Sheridan Region elk hunt areas this fall. In October, the disease was documented in Elk Hunt Areas 36 and 129 and in November, a hunter-harvested cow elk in Elk Hunt Area 113 tested positive for the disease. All of the elk areas overlap hunt areas where the disease has previously been documented in deer.
Wyoming Game and Fish Department officials continue to monitor the prevalence of CWD through targeted surveillance of identified deer and elk herd units across the state.
Surveillance efforts to obtain CWD prevalence estimates were completed between 2018 and 2020 for Elk Hunt Areas 35 to 40 and for the Powder River mule deer herd in Hunt Areas 17, 18, 23 and 26 in 2019.
Five cottontail rabbits in Sheridan County and one in Johnson County have tested positive for rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus 2. The disease was first identified in Wyoming in December 2020 and has the potential to impact wild populations of rabbits and hares.
WGFD officials are asking for the public's assistance in reporting rabbit carcasses, particularly jackrabbits, snowshoe hares or carcasses of multiple animals.
The disease does not pose a risk to human health. However, because rabbits can carry other diseases that could impact human health, if you find a rabbit or hare carcass on your property or while recreating, please do not touch or collect it. Instead, provide a GPS point or other location description to the Sheridan Regional Office, a local game warden or wildlife biologist.
Department of Corrections recruiting amid labor shortage
TORRINGTON (WNE) — Every industry is facing a nationwide labor shortage, and the Wyoming Department of Corrections is no exception.
“The actual number of vacancies changes from day to day, from minute to minute almost,” said Paul Martin, WDOC spokesperson, who said at the Torrington Telegram press time there were 15 open positions for correctional officers and eight non-uniformed positions at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington, not including contracted positions.
“We have more vacancies now than we have ever had since we opened the prison,” WMCI Warden Michael Pacheco said.
WMCI is just one of five WDOC facilities. Each one has been struggling to get fully staffed since before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Martin said the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins and the Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk in particular have both been struggling to get full staffing coverage.
“The workforce isn’t there,” Martin said. “Wyoming is not a heavily populated state.”
When recruiting for WMCI, Pacheco and Senior Human Resource Officer Patrick Montney try to focus on the benefits WDOC provides its employees, the most emphasized benefit being a 20-year retirement plan for correctional security and probation and parole agents.
Other benefits include paid sick leave and paid vacation. Starting pay for a correctional officer at WMCI is $17.96 per hour.
Besides correctional officers, other open positions at WMCI include food services specialist, shipping and receiving clerk, plumber, recreation specialist and vocational trainer in the garment shop.
“The pandemic has taxed staff,” Martin said. “We’ve been working many, many hours of overtime, and it is naturally going to affect staff, and when there are other opportunities, it’s not unthinkable to think staff would go somewhere else.”
State Bar seeks arbitrators for fee disputes
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming State Bar is seeking volunteer lay members to serve as arbitrators in fee disputes between Wyoming lawyers and their clients.
The fee arbitration program provides lawyers and clients with an out-of-court method of resolving fee disputes. The fee arbitration program runs pursuant to the Rules for Fee Arbitration set by the Wyoming Supreme Court.
Volunteer arbitrators will be appointed by the Fee Arbitration Committee, which is made up of four lawyers and two non-lawyers, for a three-year term and may be reappointed to serve a second term. The committee will give preference to individuals in occupations that involve billing for their services, and those with experience in hiring lawyers or other professionals who bill for their services.
Those wishing to volunteer should express interest by visiting https://www.wyomingbar.org/for-the-public/volunteer-to-serve/ and completing the expression of interest form found there.
Questions should be directed to Erin Sidwell at 307-432-2104 or by email at esidwell@wyobc.org.