Crime spree results in 20- to 25-year sentence
POWELL (WNE) — For causing what a judge described as “damage, trauma and, for lack of a better term, terror throughout the community” in 2020, a Montana man has been ordered to serve 20 to 25 years in a Wyoming prison.
Former Powell resident Bernabe Mena accepted the prison term during a Tuesday afternoon hearing in Park County District Court, pleading guilty to four felony and one misdemeanor charge. The counts stemmed from a March 2020 crime spree in which Mena shot a home, burglarized one vehicle and stole another in Cody, then led Powell police on a high-speed chase that ended only when he smashed into an officer’s patrol car. The 34-year-old testified that he was under the influence of methamphetamine and heroin at the time.
Given the violent nature of the crimes and Mena’s prior criminal convictions, Deputy Park County Attorney Jack Hatfield had threatened to seek a sentence of life in prison. However, he and the defendant’s legal team eventually settled on the 20- to 25-year term and an agreement for Mena to pay $28,356.85 in restitution for the damage he caused.
District Court Judge Bill Simpson accepted the deal with some reluctance — saying Mena could have “easily” faced a life sentence — and opted to tack on $125,000 in fines.
While acknowledging the defendant may never be able to pay that sum, “I think it’s important that a message be sent that what you did and the circumstances of what was wreaked upon this county is inexcusable,” Simpson said Tuesday.
Extensive witness list submitted in case of murdered toddler
CODY (WNE) — The state has named an extensive and wide-ranging list of possible witnesses for its prosecution of Carolyn Aune and Moshe Williams, who are each charged with first degree murder.
A total of 11 Cody police officers, three Park County Sheriff’s office employees, two state Division of Criminal Investigation agents and three Department of Family Services workers may be called. Eleven different medical professionals may also give their input on the events leading up to and immediately following the passing of 2-year-old Paisleigh Williams. She passed away on April 4, 2021, and signs of long-term physical abuse were found on her body.
Aune and Moshe Williams each are accused of causing the death of the toddler through their possible actions or lack thereof, qualifying as child abuse that caused the child’s death in spring 2021.
An 11-year-old child may be asked to testify about events that occurred between Jan. 1-March 27, 2021, along with 17 members of the general public, including Carolyn Aune’s mother-in-law and Paisleigh Williams’ biological mother.
There are also at least five Park County Detention Center inmates that could be called to testify on events and interactions they had with the defendants following their arrest. And the state may use recorded jail calls made by the defendants as evidence as well.
The day Paisleigh Williams was brought to the hospital, Carolyn Aune visited her ex-husband Brannon Aune at the detention center. A recorded video of the visit may be used during the trial.
Detention officer loses certification over game violation
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Members of Wyoming’s Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission approved a settlement agreement in which Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office detention officer Jacob Blumenstock surrendered his POST certification after being cited by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department for wasting or abandoning big game.
According to court documents, Blumenstock was cited by a WGFD officer Oct. 24, 2021, for wasting or abandoning 5 pounds of backstrap meat and two tenderloins. The action was in violation of a WGFD guideline that bars hunters from abandoning edible meat.
Blumenstock appeared in Sheridan County Circuit Court in relation to the charge and paid the requisite $450 fine.
However, because he was employed as a Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office detention officer, Blumenstock faced additional consequences from Wyoming’s Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission, a statewide board empowered to determine training standards for peace officers and decertify officers in some circumstances.
All Wyoming peace officers — which includes law enforcement agents, dispatchers, correctional officers and coroners — must receive POST certification prior to starting work, POST Executive Director Chris Walsh said. It is the POST Commission’s responsibility to investigate complaints against officers and revoke officers’ certification, if warranted.
“Most people don’t understand that there’s an oversight body for peace officers aside from the agency they work at,” Walsh said. “[POST is] another layer, separate and independent…of an individual’s agency.”
Sundance Winterfest canceled for lack of snow
SUNDANCE (WNE) — Due to an overall lack of snow, the Sundance Chamber of Commerce has made the difficult decision to cancel its annual Winterfest celebrations.
The Sundance Winter Festival had been scheduled for Feb. 12 but, with less than two weeks to go, the city is conspicuously free of the piles of plowed snow that are usually visible at this time of year. The winter has been mild so far, with few significant days of snowfall.
This is the second cancellation in a row for Sundance’s popular winter event. Organizers were forced to call time on last year’s event for the same reason: you can’t build a skijoring course if you don’t have any snow.
The future of Winterfest has been uncertain due to issues finding help with the organizational side of the event. However, this was recently solved thanks to a contract with Gillette Skijoring Derby.
Consequently, this year’s cancellation is not expected to have any bearing on next year’s Sundance Winter Festival.