Andrew Kruger, from left, tightly holds a rope as Tanner West, JC Forgey and Dustin Clayburn wrestle a calf to the ground as they prepare to vaccinate and brand one of Alvie and Billie Ann Manning’s calves at their Carbon County ranch in 2020.

 Cinthia Stimson/Douglas Budget File

POWELL — At the start of the growing season, commodity prices suggested that farmers were going to be sitting pretty when the crops were harvested, but the increased cost of fuel, fertilizer, and labor have since dampened those earlier hopes.

“It’s not the banner year it could have been if those [production costs] had been back where they were historically,” said David Northrup, who grows beets, corn, barley, oats and hay in Park County.

