Aubrey Jennings, a 2017 graduate of Rawlins High School and currently studying at the University of Wyoming, has recently been named the Outstanding Major of the Year by the National Association for Sport and Physical Education (NASPE).
This award is conferred to the top physical education major in the state of Wyoming. She will be presented the award at the annual SHAPE conference that will be held virtually April 2021.
Jennings will graduate from the University of Wyoming in May with a Bachelor of Science degree in the Division of Kinesiology and Health (DKH), focus of study in Physical Education Teacher Education (PETE) with a GPA of 3.7.
Additionally, she is completing course work for the Health Education and Adapted Physical Education Endorsements as well as coaching certifications. She is currently completing student teaching at Rock Springs High School with Theresa Allgaier; and Desert View Elementary with Mat Gardner.
While a student at Rawlins High School, Jennings competed and lettered in volleyball, basketball, and outdoor track, where she attained All State Volleyball.
She was in National Honor Society, R-Club (varsity letter winners), and FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America). She held officer positions in both R-Club and FBLA. Aubrey coached AAUW during her high school years.
While attending the University of Wyoming Jennings worked as a monitor at Slade Elementary School in Laramie. She was employed with youth programs at Laramie Recreation Center both during summers and the academic year.
She was active in the Physical Education Teacher Education Student Association (PETESA) as secretary. Through PETESA, Jennings engaged in multiple community and university volunteer projects such as Jump Rope for Heart.
Following graduation, she will pursue a teaching and coaching position in Wyoming.
She is the daughter of Darrin and Val Jennings of Saratoga, and Debbie Ferguson of Green River. She is the granddaughter of Hugh and Norma Jennings of Rawlins.
ABOUT NASPE/SHAPE
NASPE is an affiliate of the Society of Health and Physical Education (SHAPE), the largest professional organization of physical educators in the country.
SHAPE was previously known as AAHPERD.