The Sugarloaf fire near Laramie Peak was first reported Monday afternoon. Rough estimates say it has so far burned about 500 acres.

A wildfire sparked in northern Albany County last week has forced a widespread wildfire response and prompted evacuations of the area.

Known as the Sugarloaf Fire, the blaze was reported Monday afternoon near Laramie Peak and encompasses roughly 396 acres as of Wednesday morning, according to Inciweb. Its location is about 7 miles southwest of Laramie Peak and 5 miles southwest of Friend Park Campground.

This article was last updated at 10 a.m. July 27.

