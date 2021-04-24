Local stakeholders agree that a state-led, ground-up approach to the conservation of mule deer in the Upper North Platte River Valley is preferred over a federally-led process.
This, and other suggestions from the Platte Valley Mule Deer Local Area Working Group, are included in the final recommendations regarding the mule deer migration corridor along the Upper North Platte River Valley, submitted in late March. A call has been made for volunteers to begin a similar process in the Baggs area beginning in May.
In late fall of 2020, Governor Mark Gordon appointed eight members to the Platte Valley Mule Deer Local Area Working Group, charging them with reviewing the effectiveness of an executive order protecting mule deer that historically move through Carbon County from season to season. The Platte Valley is home to 12,000 mule deer that winter in the valley and move to summer ranges in the Snowy Range, Sierra Madres and foothills of North Park, Colo., and the corridor designation included public and private lands. The top concern for the corridor is maintaining connectivity between seasonal ranges, and the working group was tasked with determining how best to balance multiple uses of the land while allowing for mule deer access and health.
“The Platte Valley Working Group was the first working group to convene under the governor’s executive order,” Beth Callaway, natural resources policy advisor for the governor said. “They did a really great job that paved the way for the local stakeholder input process as envisioned by the (executive order).”
The Platte Valley Mule Deer Local Area Working Group found that the designation of the corridor “appears appropriate,” according to recommendations submitted to the governor March 22, but the working group “encourages continued data collection, ground-truthing and collaboration with landowners in the Platte Valley.”
The working group also emphasized in its recommendations that a state-led, ground-up approach to the designation as outlined in the executive order is more effective for the conservation of mule deer than a federally-led process.
“The group approached the process very collaboratively and each member brough important feedback to the table representing each of their interests as they related to the Platte Valley Mule Deer Migration Corridor,” Callaway said. Members included representatives from the wind and natural resources industries, ranchers and conservation and recreational interests.
The greatest risks to mule deer in the area, as outlined in the report, include linear barriers like roads and fences, residential development, invasive species and their impacts on forage and pressure from other wildlife species. The full recommendations are available online, and span infrastructure development, recreational use and the role the Wyoming Game and Fish has in relation to preservation of the corridor.
The executive order originally designated three corridors, two in Carbon County and one in Sublette County. The governor and Carbon County Commissioners are currently accepting applications to serve on the Baggs Mule Deer Migration Corridor Local Area Working Group, which will be the second to convene and will follow a similar process as the Platte Valley group.
“We expect that the Baggs working group will build upon these successes to bring more valuable insight on the local conditions and on-the-ground needs as they apply to the Baggs Mule Deer Migration Corridor,” Callaway said.
Members of the Baggs group will “review the effectiveness of corridor designation to make recommendations about additional conservation opportunities for the Baggs area, and its impacts on the local economy,” according to the governor’s office.
“In Wyoming, local input is critical,” Gordon said. “I greatly value the expertise that each member of the Working Group will bring to the table. The folks who live, work and recreate in the Baggs region will bring an invaluable perspective within the designated corridor. I urge people from the Baggs Corridor area who are interested in serving to please apply.”
The Baggs Local Working Group will meet roughly 5-6 times in person in Baggs throughout late spring/early summer 2021. The meetings will be facilitated by the Governor’s Office. The application period ends on April 30 and meetings are anticipated to start the week of May 10. For more information contact Callaway at beth.callaway@wyo.gov.