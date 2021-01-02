If you pass by the intersection of Third Street and West Buffalo Street in Rawlins, you may notice a gleaming, new sign on a familiar business. Now hanging on the Bank of Commerce building is a vibrant sign marked by a blue background and a golden bison.
After 30 years, the Bank of Commerce team decided that the time was ripe to refresh the look and feel of the business. Operating since 1984, the Bank of Commerce is Carbon County’s only locally-owned bank.
The rebrand wasn’t solely a cosmetic facelift for the business. It also gave the bank’s board of directors, administration, and staff an opportunity to revisit and reflect on their values and put their mission to work. While the Bank of Commerce has updated its visual identity, the core of their mission remains the same, which is to be a better bank for the Carbon County community.
Marketing Administrator Nicole Henley, who led the rebranding initiative, said that the Bank of Commerce’s team took great pains to ensure that every last detail of the rebrand was worked out to perfectly represent their vision for the past, present, and future of the bank.
Because it has been decades since they had updated their brand, the board of birectors wanted to show that the Bank of Commerce (was and) is determined to remain current, and stands on solid foundation to continue serving Carbon County well into the future.
The new look is modern, but also timeless and touts the bank’s Wyoming roots. The bison is iconic to the state of Wyoming, so it seemed like the perfect symbol to center the rebrand around. It also includes a new typeface for the tagline “Your Home-Owned Bank.”
“We wanted to show our strength and commitment to our community, and the bison represents that strength and commitment,” said Mary Penland, a board member at the Bank of Commerce.
Copper France, the President and CEO of the Bank of Commerce, added that the logo was a representation of the determination of the bank’s entire team.
In order to rebrand, the Bank of Commerce hired Casper-based company, The BARK Firm, to launch the initiative. Dustin Neal was the principal creative for the Bank of Commerce project at The BARK Firm. He was eager to work on the project because he was born and raised in Rawlins. In fact, his first bank account as a child was with the Bank of Commerce.
“I was born and raised in Rawlins, and designing this logo was like completing a full circle,” Neal said. He explained that he wanted the logo to look modern, yet have a unique tie to Carbon County, which is how the bison and the rolling hills of Rawlins made it into the design.
Neal noted that he spent about three to four months collaborating with Henley and France. Neal said he was excited that it would finally be launching to the public.
Penland shared his anticipation.
“We are glad to have it rolled out. It’s been a long time coming and we are excited to get the signage up,” she said.