U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, has introduced a new piece of federal legislation that its congressional backers contend will help with the allocation of firefighting aircraft.

Separately, a wildfire continues to burn north of Laramie in Albany County. A U.S. Forest Service official told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle operations there were proceeding relatively smoothly and the fire may shrink in size in the coming days.

For updates on the fire, visit WyomingNews.com and LaramieBoomerang.com.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus