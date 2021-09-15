Lil wrangler

Sydka Keller enjoys watching rodeo at the Sweetwater Events Complex.

Sweetwater 4D Barrel Racing Series Finals Approaching

The finals of the Sweetwater 4D Barrel Racing Series begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Sweetwater Events Complex Arena. Barrel racing starts at noon and pole bending will follow.

Competitors can pre-register until the night before the races by texting Shae at 307-389-5618 or register prior to the competition Saturday. The finals are open to anyone to compete, and a jackpot purse will be available for all participants to compete for. Additional prizes are only available to competitors who have accumulated points all season.

All ages are welcome to compete. Categories include adults, youth, seniors and ages 10 and younger. Children are especially encouraged to participate.

It’s free to watch the races.

For more information, visit sweetwaterevents.com.

