Look up. That’s the advice of University of Wyoming assistant professor Dr. Riley Bernard. Starting in about a month and going strong through the summer, looking up in the dark is the best way to spot bats.
These winged mammals perform aerial acrobatics in the evenings as they hunt for prey which, in their case, is a ton of insects. In fact, a bat can eat up to 1,200 mosquitoes in a single hour. This noshing on bugs makes bats very beneficial to all of us, and especially for farming where they help minimize the need for pesticides.
“Bats are just so cool,” Bernard said. “They’re the only mammal that can truly fly, and are just very interesting.”
These interesting animals are in peril in many areas in North America. Biologists first discovered sick and dying bats in 2007 in a cave in upstate New York. The bats died from a disease called white-nose syndrome, or WNS, which now has already killed millions of bats in North America.
This fungus looks like white fuzz on bats’ faces, which is how it got its name. It attacks the bare skin of bats while they’re hibernating and in a relatively inactive state. As it grows, the fungus causes the bat to become more active than usual, burning up fat that is needed to survive through the winter. Afflicted bats might even fly outside their hibernation cave in the daytime and in the middle of winter. The bats actually die from starvation.
The disease spreads mostly from one bat to another or from bats touching areas in cold, damp places where the fungus lives. Humans also are a factor, inadvertently carrying the fungus from one roost site to another on their shoes, clothing and gear.
The disease jumped from the Midwest to Washington state in 2016. Given the distance, the likely transmission was via humans, not bats.
According to a Wyoming Game and Fish Department press release, WNS was confirmed in bats at Devils Tower National Monument last year. It was potentially detected in southeast Wyoming as early as 2018.
Bernard, who oversees numerous bat research projects in Wyoming, said she and the other biologists take extra precautions to ensure they don’t inadvertently spread the disease.
The team uses disinfectant wipes to clean their gear. They scrub and clean their boots, remove clothing and put it in bags to wash in hot water later. They wear N95 masks, gloves and other protective clothing.
Such precautions and decontamination methods are advised by the National Speleological Society. Spelunkers, or people who explore caves, are advised to follow decontamination protocols outlined on the White-Nose Syndrome webpage (whitenosesyndrome.org).
Caves in the east are known to contain hundreds, if not thousands, of hibernating bats. Ian Abernethy, vertebrate zoology program manager with the Wyoming Natural Diversity Database at the University of Wyoming, said the vast majority of hibernating bats in Wyoming have fewer than 50 bats at any given location.
“We still have a lot to learn about how and where bats hibernate in Wyoming,” Abernethy said. “They seem to spread out across rocky outcrops and scree fields rather than in large numbers in singular locations.”
Bernard said that tracking bats via radio-telemetry is problematic because of their small size.
“A bat weighs about the same as two pennies,” she said. “The telemetry equipment must weigh less than 5% of the animal’s weight, so the telemetry gear is very small. The battery life is only about 12 days.”
According to Bernard, there are 14 bat species that breed in Wyoming. The hoary bat is fairly common, but it doesn’t hibernate here; therefore, the species is not at risk of getting WNS. Little brown bats, northern long-eared bats and Townsend’s big-eared bats are three Wyoming species that are susceptible to WNS.
There is hope that the behavior of Wyoming bats where they spread out to hibernate will help limit the spread of the disease. Still, WNS is here and that is disheartening.
Female bats have only one pup per year, so recovery of the populations will be a slow process. Cavers and others exploring bat roosting or hibernation areas are urged to take the necessary precautions to minimize human-caused spread of the fungus.