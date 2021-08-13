CASPER -- Impact Wyoming’s Be Entrepreneurial program is launching this fall and is available to a limited number of high school students across the state of Wyoming. The program is a free startup education and mentorship opportunity, according to a press release.
It will host virtual courses Oct. 9, 16, and 23 with a pitch night on Oct. 28. The Be Entrepreneurial virtual program open to all Wyoming high school students.
Impact Wyoming's vision is to build a statewide network of actively engaged youth entrepreneurial leaders who contribute to their communities' economic and business development.
The mission of the Be Entrepreneurial program is to help students recognize characteristics and practices of successful entrepreneurs, evaluate an entrepreneurial idea based on product, customer, and competitive-advantage criteria and demonstrate business-planning skills for venture start-up, marketing, financing, management, and ethical decision-making. Be Entrepreneurial provides the tools and resources for launching a business with entrepreneurial mentors while building a network of locally established companies.
Participation in the Be Entrepreneurial program is open to anyone between ninth and 12th grade who attends a Wyoming high school or lives in their local community.
Offered virtually, Be Entrepreneurial classes are limited to 20 students. Each Be Entrepreneurial class concludes with a local pitch night where business plans are presented to a panel of local business leaders. The panelist of judges selects two business plans to receive start-up funds ($5,000 plus a $2,000 marketing package (website, business cards, and logo)) and various start-up resources.