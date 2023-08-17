Wyoming USA

AFTON — A Bedford man has been identified as a person who allegedly assaulted a police officer in the incident at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2020, according to a Statement of Facts from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) based out of Rock Springs.

According to the documents, Special Agent William Whitfield used open-source videos from the scene and identified a man wearing goggles, a gas mask and a backpack who used a flagpole with a metal ball on the end to hit law enforcement officers.

