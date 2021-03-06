Every year, many citizens are subject to various scams across the state and country. We’ve all been at the receiving end of a sketchy phone call from someone impersonality a legitimate organization, such as the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). With the onset of COVID-19, these scams are increasing in frequency.
“This year was the perfect storm for criminals. We saw a record number of new scams, and a record number of losses,” said Seth Boffeli, fraud prevention advisor for the AARP Fraud Watch Network. In addition to the typical annual scams, there are a plethora of new coronavirus-related scams surfacing. Boffeli ntoed that in Wyoming alone, there was an increased loss to scams of $1.8 million, which is an increase of 78% of an average year.
Boffeli explained that scammers want to get their victims in an emotional state. They want their victims to be fearful, uneasy, or excited. The year 2020 brought with it unprecedented levels of social isolation, economic pain, pandemic fears, and a scarcity of household goods and vaccines. This is a veritable feast of opportunity for scammers.
“During this time of COVID-19, we are all at a heightened sense of emotion and fear,” said Tanya Johnson, associate director for outreach and local advocacy for AARP Wyoming. This has left many Wyoming citizens vulnerable to fraud.
Boffeli noted that scammers are not just an average citizen. They are often sophisticated, sometimes international criminal syndicates. They are masterful at manipulating people, and so it’s important to be aware.
“If you know about a scam, you’re 80% less likely to fall for one,” said Boffeli. He noted that there are five common types of coronavirus scams circulating right now.
VACCINATION SCAMS
With COVID-19 vaccination efforts underway across the country, there have been an increase in vaccination-related scams.
“These typically come from a phone call, email, or a text saying that they can get you in front of the line for the vaccine if you provide them your Medicare number or a payment,” said Boffeli. In addition to that, there are sometimes vague emails that say there have been updates to vaccination efforts in your area, and then provide a link that downloadsd malware on a computer.
“You’re never going to have to pay for a vaccine spot. Most providers will not ask you to pay for the vaccine. Vaccines have already been paid for by the federal government,” said Boffeli.
According to Wyoming Medicaid’s Division of Healthcare Finance, the public should beware of any offers to purchase COVID-19 vaccination cards, requests to pay for a COVID-19 vaccination, or people pretending to be COVID-19 tracers. COVID-19 contact tracers will never ask for a Medicare or Medicaid number, financial information, or attempt to set up a test for you.
HEALTH AND TESTING SCAMS
According to Boffeli, these scams often come in the form of offers for miracle cures or fake COVID-19 testing sites.
“There are no miracle cures for the coronavirus,” said Boffeli. He cautions people to never give out their personal information. If there are any questions surrounding treatments or testing, Boffeli recommends contacting trusted local authorities, such as a local hospital or public health division.
Wyoming Medicaid also stresses that you should be wary of offers of COVID-19 tests or supplies from unknown callers or visitors.
CHARITY SCAMS
This has been a tough economic year for everyone. With that difficulty, many people have been searching for ways to give back and help their friends and neighbors. Scammers can even send emails that resemble legitimate charities.
Boffeli recommends going to the websites charitynavigator.org or giving.org to verify the legitimacy of a charity before giving any money.
STIMULUS PAYMENT SCAMS
In the past year, the federal government has released two stimulus payments to the public. These payments have come in many different forms, from direct deposit to paper checks to debit cards. For some people, they have not been deposited as quickly as one would have liked.
Stimulus scams have surfaced recently in the form of offers to help speed up payment, which will usually request banking information. Also, IRS phone call scams are on the rise in regards to the stimulus payments.
“The IRS will never call or email you and ask for personal information over the phone,” Boffeli said. He added that if a phone call seems legitimate but you are unsure, hang up on the caller. Then, go onto the legitimate organization’s website, such as www.irs.gov, and call their number from there. Boffeli said that oftentimes scammers will try and instill a sense of urgency, and tell people that it’s a now-or-never situation. This increases the emotional state of victims. He noted that this urgency will never be the case for legitimate matters.
“STUCK-AT-HOME” SCAMS
Through the pandemic, there has been unprecedented levels of social isolation.
“For many of us, we have never been stuck at home for so long,” said Boffeli. Scammers have taken that opportunity to try and run emotional cons on people. For example, romance scams are on the rise. According to Boffeli, they can sometimes start off innocently, with online exchanges. Then, things start to escalate quickly. He said that it could take weeks or months for someone to ask for money.
Pet scams are another increasingly type of stay-at-home scams. With the loneliness brought on by the pandemic, an increasing number of people have adopted pets to stem the social isolation. Boffeli noted that a large percentage of pet websites are fake and designed to take your money.
Social media scams are also on the rise. Facebook Marketplace has seen an uptick in fake postings. Facebook messenger can also be hacked, so people you may know have a Facebook page that sends you a link with malware that downloads in your computer when you click it. Scammers can use social media to impersonate you or your friends and family.
REPORT SCAMS
Increasing scams can seem like a scary and daunting thing for many. Boffeli has straightforward advice for avoiding becoming a victim: Be skeptical and verify everything. Also, reach out to trusted local authorities, such as hospitals or public health officials.
AARP also has a site for fraud watch: www.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork. On this website, there is a fraud map where users can type in their zip codes to see what type of scams have been reported in their area. There are also numbers that you can reach out to if you suspect fraud.
AARP Fraud Watch Network: 877-908-3360
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Inspector General: 800-447-8477
Wyoming Medicaid Fraud Control Unit: (307) 777-3444