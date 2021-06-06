A northern spotted owl flies after an elusive mouse jumping off the end of a stick in the Deschutes National Forest near Camp Sherman, Oregon. The Joe Biden administration said June 4 it is canceling or reviewing a host of actions by the Donald Trump administration to roll back protections for endangered or threatened species, with a goal of strengthening a landmark law while addressing climate change. Under Trump, officials rolled back protections for the northern spotted owl, gray wolves and other species, actions that Biden has vowed to review