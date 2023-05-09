TerraPwer
TerraPower/Courtesy

KEMMERER — Microsoft billionaire and TerraPower Chairman Bill Gates toured the Naughton Power Plant in Kemmerer on Friday and saw where TerraPower will build a nuclear reactor before conducting a press conference that afternoon.

“Getting things right here will be a big part of how we keep electricity reliable and keep the United States at the forefront of providing energy technology to the entire world,” Gates told locals who packed a room at the Best Western Fossil Country Inn. “The United States has had some challenges with energy security, and bringing nuclear into the mix is going to help relieve those problems.”

Tags

comments powered by Disqus