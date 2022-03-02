CHEYENNE — Advocates for legislation that would specifically make it a felony to use methamphetamine while pregnant say the law would make treatment more accessible for women, but the bill’s opponents say just the opposite would happen.
House Bill 85, “Child endangering-controlled substance use while pregnant,” passed the Committee of the Whole in the House on Friday. Rep. Ember Oakley, R-Riverton, who sponsored the bill, explained that HB 85 was drafted to correct what she believes is an “unintentional leaving out” of the behavior from child endangerment codes.
“It is illegal to possess methamphetamine, it is illegal to use methamphetamine, but it was interpreted to happen that it is not illegal to ingest methamphetamine while you are pregnant,” Oakley said. “I do believe that is something that we as a society is something that should be prohibited conduct. This simply gets our laws in line with what we believe they should be.”
Oakley said that she has heard from counselors, substance abuse and mental health providers with the concerns that the bill would place an emphasis on incarceration over treatment. Her intent, she said, was to make treatment accessible first, and especially, for pregnant women with substance abuse issues.
“I do believe that that is what the criminal justice system would do, and I am looking at possibly bringing an amendment to ensure or require that the woman gets a chance at treatment first,” Oakley said.
But Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, said that the amendment needed for the bill “probably wouldn’t be germane to it,” because the problem is not one the criminal justice system can even address.
“This is a public health crisis,” she said. “This is not something that the justice system can fix with punitive measures. … maybe it is that we ensure to set up structures in this state so that we can have better outcomes for mothers and the child.”
Pregnant women who may be using drugs could be deterred from seeking help from their physicians, and even may avoid giving birth in a hospital, for fear of penalty if the legislation is passed, she said.
“My concerns for the health of the baby (are that) this policy would result in worse outcomes,” Provenza said. “It was mentioned that this bill would encourage women to go get treatment, or seek treatment. Again, it is quite the opposite, and because of the concern that they are going to end up incarcerated, they are afraid to talk to their doctor.”
Rep. Robert Wharff, R-Evanston, said he did not consider the bill to be pro-life one. Nor, he said, does it take into account the struggles of people with addictive tendencies.
“I am a very staunch supporter of pro-life (issues), but I think this is just wrongheaded,” Wharff said. “I see this as a very punitive bill, and I see it driving things in the wrong direction. I don’t think this is going to save people’s lives. In fact I think it will put more women and babies in danger.”
Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, said that the life of the child seemed to be left out of the discussion. He continued that sometimes the threat of punishment deters dangerous behavior.
“There is a value in standing up to preserve life,” Jennings said. “Sometimes there are things you have to let the hammer down a little bit. You hope not to, but our justice system will hopefully be able to reach out and help. I see our judicial system as being willing to do that, but also there are times you want to stand up for that child in the womb that maybe deserves some protection also.”