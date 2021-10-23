Memorial Hospital of Carbon County is watching as the federal Food and Drug Administration discusses COVID-19 booster shots, coordinating so as to be able to offer them as soon as possible this winter.
“Next week, the full FDA is meeting and should authorize booster shots” for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines, MHCC CEO Ken Harman said Tuesday.
“Boosters are approved for the Pfizer vaccine, but most of us in Carbon County received the Moderna vaccine. Boosters should be available that first week of November, and we are discussing how we can get those out to people when approved,” he said.
As of Tuesday, 39.15% of Wyoming’s population was fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. In Carbon County, that number was at 37.61%, or 5,566 people. Seniors are the most vaccinated group, with 70.2% of Wyoming’s population age 65 and older fully vaccinated.
“It’s critical that as many eligible individuals as possible get vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Dr. Peter Marks of the FDA in a statement about booster shots, adding that once vaccinated, a booster shot later on can ensure people continue to be protected from COVID-19.
“The available data make clear that protection against symptomatic COVID-19 in certain populations begins to decrease over time, so it’s important to evaluate the information on the use of booster doses in various populations,” Marks said.
COVID-19 has had a significant impact on Memorial Hospital of Carbon County, Harman said, and by mid-week the county had about 140-150 confirmed positive cases and one person was in the hospital’s ICU.
“We continue to see a lot of individuals get sick, and unfortunately a number of them pass away. We continue to see those kinds of cases here in Carbon County,” Harman said. “But thankfully, a number of cases are slightly down.”
The vast majority of sick patients at MHCC are unvaccinated, he said. There is a 30-fold increase in the number of people who have been hospitalized who do not have the vaccine, and death rates are similar. The same trend is happening across the state.
“This certainly impacts everyone, but we continue to try to encourage people to get vaccinated,” Harman said.
Inside the hospital, staff wear appropriate personal protective equipment 18 months into the pandemic at all times, and the few staff members who are not vaccinated are regularly tested. Those who are vaccinated but have symptoms or have a close COVID-19 contact also are tested and, if necessary, are quarantined, Harman said.
“I’m proud of the staff we have here, and the efforts they make to provide great care and a safe environment,” he said. “I have never been more proud of the employees at Memorial Hospital than I have been during this pandemic, to see people step up and take care of others, when they are putting themselves in jeopardy. The willingness to see that is really heartening to me. It demonstrates to me that we have people who care about each other.”
MHCC is able to use monoclonal antibodies in certain patients, a treatment that has demonstrated an ability to help decrease the effects of COVID-19 for some people.
“It is exciting to see someone who comes in and there is a real question if they are going to make it, and because of the great care of our nurses, respiratory therapists and doctors, we have had some of those individuals go home,” Harman said. “There are lots of things to celebrate in this pandemic, but it has impacted us significantly.”
Regarding booster shots and the COVID-19 situation in general, the hospital is in continuous conversations with public health and other stakeholders throughout the community.
“We work closely at the hospital with all of the other health entities in Carbon County. Every other week, we have a conference call where we have public health, both nursing homes, the independent clinics, the school districts and the prison to talk about what is happening and how we can help each other,” Harman said.
This week, the local agencies planned to discuss possible administration of booster shots once granted FDA approval.
“We realize health care services are limited, and we want to work together to coordinate those in the most appropriate way,” Harman said.