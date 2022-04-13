Carbon County Museum hosts New York Times bestselling author, raises funds for operations costs
At exactly 5 p.m., the front doors to the Carbon County Museum in Rawlins were unlocked and a line of people flooded in for an event three years in the making.
Carbon County resident and New York Times bestselling author CJ Box happily greeted visitors last week from near and far in the museum’s main gallery for a book signing and reception that had been on hiatus since the COVID-19 pandemic stifled any events until this year.
Box’s most recent installment in his Joe Pickett series, “Shadows Reel,” was released March 8 and debuted at No. 2 on The New York Times bestseller list, where it remained for weeks.
Visitors in attendance were invited to buy “Shadows Reel” on the spot and then had an opportunity to get the book personalized by Box, who also took time to talk with each person and take pictures with those who requested them.
A portion of the sales of “Shadows Reel” and the other CJ Box books available for purchase at the event went directly to the Carbon County Museum Foundation.
The group at the signing was an eclectic mix. People in muddy work clothes, retirees, high schoolers and a first responder still in uniform were just a few of those anxious to get their hands on a copy of Box’s latest story. One couple, Dan and Jayne Dusich, drove about 1,500 miles from Ely, Minnesota, for a chance to meet Box and get their books signed by the author.
The couple said they had been disappointed to miss Box when he was in Minneapolis for a book signing a few years ago and jumped at an opportunity to see him in Rawlins.
In fact, they adjusted travel plans specifically for the event at the Carbon County Museum. While the Dusiches had the designation of the longest trip traveled to the event, Box pointed out another couple that had driven in from Boise, Idaho, he recognized from a previous signing.
It’s safe to say Box has a loyal fan base in Carbon County and across the state as the Wyoming native continues to captivate readers. However, his work transcends the Cowboy State, as made obvious by those willing to travel great distances to meet him Thursday.
Asked what it is about Wyoming that resonates so well with readers, Box said it’s a combination of factors.
“It’s really two things,” he said. “If you’re from Wyoming, the books are authentic and I think people from this state appreciate that. It’s not about some stereotypical version of cowboys.
“If you’re not from Wyoming, though, this feels like an exotic location. There’s the hunting, fishing and gun culture that isn’t familiar to a lot of people. That, and the culture and characters resonate with readers.”
“Shadows Reel” is the 22nd book in the Joe Pickett series and those at the museum were fortunate to hear Box read an excerpt from the book. Following the reading, Box remained for more than another hour to ensure he had signed fans’ copies as well as a few boxes of books for the museum to sell in the future. It was the only such event scheduled in the state of Wyoming this year.
The reception and signing wasn’t just about promotion of “Shadows Reel” or an upcoming television adaptation of the series. Box made time to visit the Carbon County Museum in support of the foundation’s fundraising efforts. A portion of all sales from the night went straight to the museum’s operation costs. Additionally, the stockpile of signed copies Box left behind will continue to help throughout the year.
Steven Dinero, executive director of the Carbon County Museum, could not emphasize enough the importance of Thursday’s event.
“Financial commitment is important,” he said. “But it’s much more than the financial commitment Mr. Box provides. I can’t be more thankful and appreciative of him, his wife and people like him who give their time and their energy.
“On behalf of the foundation, board, staff and myself personally, I’m indebted. In larger places, of course, you have this. But in smaller places like this, like Carbon County, this type of support is so important.”
What keeps Box coming back to Rawlins for book signings?
“It’s local and I like to support local institutions and connect with the readers in the county I live in,” he said. “It’s also nice when people contact me about signed copies I can direct them to a place where they can get a signed book.”
For Dinero and his staff, they interact with visitors at the museum who are either familiar with Box and happy to get their hands on signed copies of his books or want to know more about Wyoming and his books are an authentic place to start.
Dinero will continue to encourage annual receptions like the one last week and hopes to see it grow and thrive as the museum bounces back from the challenges of the pandemic. Most of the museum’s programming depends on money raised from Box’s book sales and signings.
For Box, he’s already working on the 23rd book in the Joe Pickett series, which is due to be released next year. In the meantime, his signed books will remain on the shelves at the Carbon County Museum, signed and ready for the next reader who wants to get an authentic taste of life in small-town Wyoming.