The Carbon County Commissioners named former Chief Deputy Coroner Brittany Nyman to be the new Carbon County Coroner at the May 4 meeting. Nyman had served briefly as the Interim Coroner following Zamora’s retirement on April 30. She was sworn in by Carbon County District Court Judge Dawnessa Snyder shortly after being nominated. Her nomination came at the end of an all-day commissioner meeting.
Nyman will serve as the appointed coroner until December 2022, filling out Zamora’s unexpired term. Nyman is already a Wyoming Certified Coroner. She was nominated by the Carbon County Republican Party since Zamora was a Republican. No other Republicans submitted their names to be considered for this position. She told commissioners that she will stand for the coroner’s position in the next election.
Commission Chairman John Johnson asked Nyman to address the commissioners why she wanted the position.
“I do love the work and take pride in what I do,” Nyman said. “I love helping people in whatever capacity they need me to be, making sure they are taken care of.” She has worked in the coroner’s office since 2018. “I am fully aware of what this position entails and requires as far as time commitment.”
Because of her prior experience working in the county clerk’s office, Nyman added she has a working knowledge of county procedures. In addition to all that, she stated that the job cannot be done alone, that she “… already has those very important interagency relationships with fire, law enforcement” and others.
Nyman is fully qualified to be the coroner. She is certified through POST (Wyoming Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission) and is up to date with her continuing education hours.”
Nyman has experience procuring funding of equipment and other items “through alternative sources,” such as grants.
“My desire is to continue to make sure that the Carbon County coroner’s office is an example setter throughout the state and to continue Coroner Zamora’s legacy. I would love to carry that forward,” Nyman, said.
Nyman was confirmed as the next Coroner in a 5-0 vote.
With her appointment confirmed, Zamora came forward and gave Nyman his badge of office and handed her the traditional note from the old coroner to the new one with the admonition, “please wait to read it later.”