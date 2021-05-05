At a quickly called county meeting May 2, Carbon County Republican Party members selected Brittany Nyman as the party’s nominee to replace longtime coroner Paul Zamora, who had resigned effective April 30
With Zamora’s resignation, for health reasons, his assistant Chief Deputy Coroner Brittany Nyman became the Interim County Coroner effective May 1. This is an interim appointment to finish out the remainder of Zamora’s elected term of office which ends December of 2022.
The county’s Republican Party was asked by commissioners to select three people to be considered as Zamora’s replacement at its next regular meeting, as required by Wyoming law, since the Coroner’s office is an elected position, and Zamora is a Republican.
Only Nyman stepped forward to seek the appointment for this position, at the meeting held in Saratoga at the Legion Hall on May 2. To fulfill the law and the Commissioner’s call for three names to be considered for this position, County Republican Party Chairman Joey Correnti IV and Loretta Hansen names were also put forward as “filler candidates” with the understanding that both individuals will withdraw at the next Commissioners meeting on May 4.
When asked to address the party officials, Nyman began by announcing that she intends to run for the coroner’s job in the next election. She said she is currently certified to be a coroner in the state of Wyoming. She is a graduate from POST (Wyoming Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission) at the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy in Douglas.
She read a statement outlining her work history for the county and at the coroner’s office and described her time and training there and her passion for the work, before answering questions.
Nyman has worked for the county for seven years. Before transferring to the coroner’s office, she worked in the Carbon County Clerk’s office, where she rose to be a Deputy Clerk under County Clerk Gwynn Bartlett.
Nyman went to work in the coroner’s office in 2018 and became chief deputy coroner July 2019. She commended Zamora for his effort and ability to train her.
“Throughout my time with Paul, he never missed an opportunity to teach me all that he could,” Nyman said. “But the most important thing he taught me was that this position is so much more than what is statutorily required.”
As a certified corner, she continues to update her certification regularly.
“I am always trying to obtain more training and knowledge to continually improve my abilities. I have conducted a wide variety of death investigations in my time with the Coroner’s office including motor vehicle accidents, suicides, homicides, and natural deaths” she said. “My experience with different types of investigations will ensure the integrity and accuracy of death investigations in Carbon County.”
The coroner is always on call, 24 hours a day/seven days a week, including holidays and weekends. The Carbon County Coroner does not conduct autopsies. If one is needed the deceased is transported to Colorado for that procedure.
Nyman commended Zamora for his “passion and tenacity “in pursuit of improving the coroners office. This effort resulted in the moving of the coroner’s office and facility out of the courthouse, for the first time in the county’s history. It is now located in the newly remodeled building at the corner of Fourth and Pine, across the street from the courthouse block. This new location now has the latest equipment and facilities.
“Under Coroner Zamora, the Carbon County Coroner’s office has come to be one of the most highly respected coroner’s offices in the state,” said Nyman, “I intend to carry on with his forward thinking and vision for this office if I am appointed.”
Nyman assured party officials that she is familiar with all the office paperwork since she has been “submitting the offices’ accounts payable for processing along with ensuring other important documents are processed in a timely fashion” since going to work at that office. She also said she was “comfortable with the budget request processes.”
Nyman said she “was confident in her abilities to secure funding to keep advancing the office from alternative sources” of funding rather than depending solely on the county. Since going to work for the coroner’s office, Nyman has “secured over $59,000” in grants and program participation for office equipment at no expense to the county.
“It has been my honor and privilege to have served under and be trained by Coroner Zamora. He taught me this position is about community, taking care of people no matter who they are or where they are from,” Nyman said. “With Coroner Zamora’s retirement, he is leaving a legacy of excellence. I hope to have the privilege to serve Carbon County as the coroner to continue that legacy.”
It is expected her appointment will be considered at the May 4 commissioner meeting.