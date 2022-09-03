Election 2022 bug

Even as he prepares to leave the office in mid-September, Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan is confident in the state’s election process without him, he told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Wednesday.

In July, Gov. Mark Gordon appointed Buchanan to serve in Goshen County as a district court judge in Wyoming’s Eighth Judicial District. Buchanan has indicated, including in an earlier interview with the WTE, that he might leave following last month’s primary election and before the Nov. 8 general election.

