CHEYENNE — Key leaders of the Wyoming Republican Party have asked the outgoing secretary of state, Ed Buchanan, to stay in the job longer than he intended. Buchanan responded that he is sticking with his plan to leave the office on Sept. 15 and become a state judge on Sept. 19.

GOP Chairman Frank Eathorne and other Wyoming party leaders wrote Buchanan to ask him to remain in his current post through the Nov. 8 general election. As things have stood, Buchanan plans to leave this month. This is so that he can begin a job he was appointed to in July by Gov. Mark Gordon, in Goshen County as a district court judge in the state’s Eighth Judicial District.

