IMPACT 307 has expanded into Carbon County and is launching the first Carbon County Start-Up Challenge.

IMPACT 307 is a business development program of the University of Wyoming. It’s a nonprofit business incubator system that provides startup and early stage companies with the expertise, networks and tools necessary for the development of successful businesses. It is administered by UW’s Office of Research and Economic Development.

