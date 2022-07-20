Yellowstone National Park Flooding

Some of the first vehicles to re-enter Yellowstone National Park after it closed to tourists last week are seen near Sylvan Pass last month in Yellowstone National Park.

 Matthew Brown/AP File

CODY — The closing of Yellowstone National Park on June 13 due to flooding caused tourists to scramble for new plans and created challenges for local businesses.

Three of the five park’s entrances have now reopened, helping tourism to rebound and some businesses to recover. But many business owners remain concerned about the impact gas, food and travel prices, and other issues will have on this year’s tourist season.

