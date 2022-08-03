Seminoe State Park

Seminoe State Park offers opportunities for camping, boating, and fishing. Wyoming State Parks went to a 100% reservation-only system in 2020, but the agency has reverted about 20% back to first-come, first-served in response to feedback.

 Wyoming Parks, Historic Sites and Trails Photo

Randy Pickett was hiking along a creek bottom during a recent camping trip in the Bighorn National Forest when he noticed tire tracks in the vegetation.

“I’m like, ‘those are tire tracks from somebody’s ATV, and they drove at least a mile up-creek, off trail — probably just to go fishing,’” he said.

