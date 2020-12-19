CARBON COUNTY — Carbon County is in the process of creating a natural resource management plan, along with the help of a consulting and law office.
A natural resource management plan is a specific statement of the objectives the county will have for its land, followed by a series of activities that will take place in order to meet those objectives.
The county wants to develop this plan to use as a tool that can allow the local government to have a substantive impact on federal decisions, plans, policies and programs.
The county has hired Jackson-based firm Y2 Consultants and Cheyenne-based Falen Law Offices to work with a county-appointed steering committee to develop the natural resource management plan while also following the guidelines set forth by the governor’s office and the Wyoming County Commissioners Association.
Having a natural resource management plan can play a critical role in the success of a local government engaging as a cooperative agency and can assist with the review of various policies.
The county hosted a virtual public meeting about the plan on Dec. 8, to let residents know what a natural resource management plan is, how the county can use one when working with federal agencies and informing the public about the process the county must go through to develop the plan.
According to Y2 range scientist Bree Burton, the meeting was attended by several community members, mostly over Zoom.
“Carbon County wants to ensure that county citizens’ voices are heard during the planning process for the natural resource management plan,” she said in a statement.
The completed draft of the natural resource management plan is expected to be released for a public review and comment period in early February. Public meetings will be held during this time, but more information will be released after the beginning of the new year.
Any questions or comments regarding the plan can be submitted via email to CarbonCoNRMP@y2consultants.com or submitted to the Carbon County clerk’s office or one of the three conservation districts in the county.