The Wyoming State Museum’s traveling exhibit, Suffrage Wyoming, is now on display for Carbon County residents. Throughout Women’s History Month, Carbon County Higher Education Center (CCHEC) will host the Wyoming women’s suffrage exhibit.
More than 150 years ago, a remarkable thing occurred in the Wyoming Territory. During its first legislative session in 1869, the territorial government gave women the right to vote. During this same session, legislators also passed a number of bills that granted women several important rights: control of their separate property, the right to work in trade or business and to control their own earnings, and equal pay for equally qualified female school teachers.
In the United States, the national women’s suffrage movement gained traction in 1848 during the women’s rights convention in Seneca Falls, N.Y. The fight for women’s suffrage lasted over 70 years, enduring major interruptions such as the Civil War and World War I. Finally, the year 1920 saw the passage of the 19th Amendment, which granted the right for universal suffrage across the nation.
Fifty years prior to the 19th Amendment, Wyoming women had the right to vote. The Suffrage Wyoming traveling exhibit traces the history and impact of women’s suffrage in the state from 1869 to present day. As Wyoming celebrated its 150th anniversary of universal suffrage in 2019, and 100th anniversary of national women’s suffrage in 2020, this exhibit examines both the major successes and long road ahead for women in politics.
“Our suffrage exhibit is comprehensive and packs a lot of information into a fairly small display,” said Carlos Santos, curator of exhibits at the Wyoming State Museum. It consists of seven freestanding graphic panels along with a comprehensive touch screen kiosk, which allows people to dig deeper into the details of the history.
“It’s a beautiful display, and we have it for Women’s History Month!” said Janet Garcia, program planner and marketing specialist for the CCHEC. One of her favorite parts of the exhibit shows Frank Leslie’s Illustrated Newspaper from 1888, which illustrated women at the polls in Cheyenne.
“One of my favorite things about working with the Wyoming State Museum is that we can provide great art to our community locally. Art and history are an important part of what we do here at CCHEC,” said Garcia.
The exhibit is lined up through the corridors of the CCHEC building, and is open to the public free of charge. Garcia said that they timed it so that the hallways would be mostly empty of students while visitors are exploring the exhibit as an added social distancing measure.
SEE THE EXHIBIT
The Suffrage Wyoming traveling exhibit is on display at CCHEC, 1650 Harshman St., Rawlins, from March 2–18. It is open to public free of charge on Tuesdays and Thursday from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and 6:15 -7:30 p.m. Masks are required. For more information, call 307-328-9274