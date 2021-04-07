COVID-19 vaccinations are now available to the general public as Carbon County enters Phase 2 of its vaccination efforts. This means that Carbon County residents over the age of 18 are now eligible to receive vaccinations.
Carbon County Public Health (CCPH) has released a schedule for walk-in vaccination clinics.
CARBON COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS MULTIPLEX
April 10: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
April 14: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
April 30: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
PLATTE VALLEY COMMUNITY CENTER
April 7: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
April 23: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
HANNA REC CENTER
April 20: 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
To prepare for a vaccine appointment, people can print off the vaccine consent forms on the Wyoming Department of Health website (www.health.wyo.gov). Face masks and social distancing are required throughout the entire process.
While the vaccination is free regardless of insurance status, CCPH has asked that people bring their health insurance cards with them so that they can help offset some of their administration costs. No one will be asked to pay for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Memorial Hospital of Carbon County (MHCC) is also administering COVID-19 vaccines. While CCPH has been performing walk-in community vaccination clinics, MHCC is offering the vaccine by appointment only.
In an email, Ryan Shoemaker, marketing and communications assistant, stated that MHCC is doing scheduled appointments for individuals who may have reservations about waiting in larger crowds for their dose.
“[MHCC will be able] to better assist the elderly and those who need more assistance than the CCPHC draws might be able to offer,” Shoemaker said in the email.
MHCC has been mostly administering the Moderna vaccine. Other brands of the vaccine can be used, but only when requested, evaluated, and approved by medical staff.
In order to schedule a vaccination appointment with MHCC, people should call the MHCC Family Practice Clinic at 307-324-8494. Although appointments are scheduled with the Family Practice Clinic staff, all vaccinations will take place at MHCC’s main building at 2221 W. Elm St. Masks are required to enter the building.
Public health officials have stressed that the vaccine is not fully effective until two weeks after a second dose. If a person experiences signs and symptoms less than two weeks after their first or second dose, they should isolate and get tested for COVID-19. If a person is sick or has been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, they should not come in to get the vaccine until they have recovered.
EXCELLENT VACCINE PROGRESS
Working alongside CCPH, MHCC estimates that, as of April 1, Carbon County has surpassed or will soon surpass 40% of the adult population being vaccinated against COVID-19.
According to the Carbon County Covid19 Response Facebook page, there have been 7,000 total doses of the vaccine administered in Carbon County as of April 2. This number includes first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine, as well as a few Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
In several public appearances, longtime Rawlins resident and retired physician, Dr. Duane Abels, has stressed the importance of everyone getting vaccinated in order to return to a more normal life.
“There’s a simple way to stop mask-wearing: get the vaccine so we can get herd immunity. Please get the vaccine!” Abels said in a Facebook live panel event several weeks ago.
He stressed that 85% of the population needs to be vaccinated in order to reach herd immunity. When herd immunity is achieved, then people can all start thinking about returning to a normal, mask-less life.