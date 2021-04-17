Carbon County is looking for a planning director. Again. This opening appeared on the agenda simply as “County Planning Position” under Commissioner’s business at the April 6 meeting.
The opening was discussed briefly before moving on to the next item on the agenda. No changes were made in the job parameters or advertising strategy since its use had been recent.
This position is listed on the County’s website with all of its requirements. It has a pay range of $65,000-$79,000, depending on experience, with full benefits. It will be advertised nationwide according to County Clerk Gwynn Bartlett.
Marlin Johnson, the most recent director, was hired after a four-month search as the Carbon County Planning Director in October 2020 to replace Sid Fox, who had retired in June. Fox had held the position for 10 years.
There were no comments about Johnson or his employment made by any commissioner during the meeting. In after meeting comments Commission Chairman John Johnson said he had done a good job during his brief stay in Carbon County.
In his letter of resignation, Marlin Johnson stated personal reasons for the decision. Johnson said he liked the job and area, but family came first. He had not yet moved his family to Rawlins from South Dakota. Johnson did not respond to a request for comment by press time.
OTHER OPENINGS
As for other county job openings, the interim County Fire Marshal’s job has been filled. Retired County Fire Warden John Rutherford was selected to fill the position. It, too, was not on the agenda for discussion.
This information was provided by Chairman John Johnson, in a response to the Bigfoot radio reporter Cali O’Hare’s question on that topic as the April 6 commissioner meeting drew to a close.
There was no public posting of this job since it was suddenly vacated by Ron Brown for personal reasons on March 18. Commissioners opted instead to find an interim fire marshal.
Commissioner Chairman Johnson said that Rutherford has agreed to fill that position indefinitely.
ABOUT THE POSITION
With all the wind farm development and other development activity in this county the planning director position is one of the major appointed positions in county government. The duties include being responsible for the daily operations of the county’s Planning and Development Department and providing professional staff assistance to the county’s appointed Planning and Zoning Commission.
The director represents the county on all planning matters before county, state and federal agencies, as well as working with other elected officials and county boards as needed.
The director also monitors development activity in the County by maintaining contacts with economic development entities, business and industry groups, other municipalities around the county as well as special districts in the County.
The Planning Director is expected to have a bachelor’s degree “with major course work in planning or a closely related field and one year of supervisory experience,” according to the job listing.
The preferred qualifications include “a master’s degree in Urban/Regional Planning, Public Administration, or a related field.
AICP certification is preferred. The American Institute of Certified Planners provides the only nationwide independent verification of a planners’ qualifications. AICP planners average 14 to 18 years of experience according to their website. Local government experience is also preferred.
This job posting will remain open until filled.