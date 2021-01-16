Carbon County Public Health has released a schedule for COVID-19 vaccination clinics for individuals aged 70 years and older. Please see the following dates for vaccination clinics at senior centers throughout the county:
Rawlins Senior Center
Jan. 19: 9 a.m. – noon
Feb. 16: 9 a.m. – noon
Saratoga Senior Center
Jan. 21: 9 a.m. – noon
Feb. 18: 9 a.m. – noon
Encampment Senior Center
Jan. 21: 1 – 3 p.m.
Feb. 18: 1 – 3 p.m.
Elk Mountain Senior Center
Jan. 26: 9 – 10 a.m.
Feb. 23: 9 – 10 a.m.
Hanna Senior Center
Jan. 26: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Feb. 23: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Medicine Bow Senior Center
Jan. 26: 1 – 2:30 p.m.
Feb. 23: 1 – 2:30 p.m.
Baggs Senior Center
Jan. 27: 10:30 a.m. – noon
Feb. 24: 10:30 a.m. – noon
Dixon Senior Center
Jan. 27: 1 – 2 p.m.
Feb. 24: 1 – 2 p.m.
Preparing for the vaccine
Before arriving, public health requests people print and fill out the vaccination release form and questionnaire found on the Carbon County public health website. Bring your insurance cards. The vaccine is completely free regardless of insurance status, but public health may be able to compensate administrative fees through certain insurances. Wear something that will allow the nurse easy access to your upper arm. Wear a face mask and try to maintain six feet social distancing when entering the building.
What to expect after vaccine
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), your body may have some reaction to the vaccine, which is perfectly normal. It could result in pain and swelling in the arm where you received the shot. You may also experience a low fever, headache, or fatigue. These side effects should go away in a few days.
Who is next
Carbon County public health will use multiple methods to alert the community when they are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. They will alert various media sources, including the Rawlins Daily Times and the Carbon County Covid19 Response Facebook page. More information about the Wyomiong Department. of Health’s recommended vaccine rollout plan is available on their website.
Citizens can also call the Coronavirus Hotline at 307-920-1903 on Mon. – Fri. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sat. – Sun. 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.