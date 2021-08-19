SARATOGA -- Mask wearing in Carbon County School District No. 2 school buildings will not be required as the new 2021-22 school year begins on Monday, Aug. 23.
“We are not planning to mandate mask wearing,” was the first point of the COVID guidelines adopted by the Board of Trustees at its regular August meeting. These guidelines stipulate, “if parents want their students to wear a mask – it is certainly permissible.”
Superintendent Jim Copeland responded to after-meeting questions about other district responses with the following statement.
-- This district has “no official policy on vaccinations for staff or students. However, my personal advice is to encourage staff and students 12 and over to be vaccinated after consulting with their personal physicians. ”
-- “Temperatures will not be taken at the schoolhouse door – of students, staff, or visitors. We will have signs posted to please not enter if you are exhibiting any COVID symptoms.”
-- “The district guidelines on masks – they are optional.”
-- “The federal guidelines for buses are conflicting. … Masks will be optional on Carbon 2 buses. Spacing guidelines will be followed as much as possible – on buses and in classroom spaces, etc.”
The coronavirus plan adopted at the Aug. 16 board meeting states:
-- “We will continue to use spacing and cohorts for our students and campuses as much as possible.”
-- “We will continue to require frequent hand washing for students while at school.”
-- “We request students follow the current federal regulations regarding school bus transportation.”
-- “We will continue with our enhanced cleaning procedures at all CCSD No. 2 facilities.”
-- The guidelines note that the board has not received any mandates from Gov. Mark Gordon, State Health Officer Alexia Harrist, or Carbon County Public Health.
“If we should receive a mandate from any of these entities, the District No. 2 Board of Trustees will meet to discuss this new guidance, thus these guidelines could change,” the plan stated.
On Monday, Gov. Gordon said he would not issue mask mandates, vaccination requirements or business lockdowns and deferred decisions on those topics to federal or local leaders.
-- “Quarantines will be handled in a similar manner as last year. Contract tracing will be done in all cases where a positive staff member or a positive student is reported to us,” the plan stated. The Carbon County Public Health Office will be involved in tracing.
-- As with all illnesses, if students have any actual symptoms, they will not be allowed to attend school or school activities. “If students are not exhibiting actual symptoms but have had direct contact with a positive person – then we will (have a discussion with) parents regarding quarantines and CCPH recommendations regarding school attendance. If a student is vaccinated, they will not be required to quarantine due to direct contact,” according to the plan.
Barring any outbreaks within classes or grades, the district said it plans to be as flexible as possible as it knows the importance of students being in classes and involved in activities, though its priority is keeping students and staff as safe as possible.
-- The guidelines concluded, “Please continue to help us by keeping any student at home who is experiencing any COVID symptom until tested or until the symptom(s) resolve.”
The complete guidelines are posted at www.crb2.org.