Carbon County has never had an official seal since it was established 152 years ago in December 1868. The County’s Commissioners have decided with the current remodeling of the county buildings, in Rawlins, it is time to have one.
With this thought in mind they authorized, at their April 6 meeting, a design contest “to create a seal that will be symbolic and meaningful in its description of our county and its people, (and) bring all of our collective ideas into a single location for consideration.”
This contest is open only to Carbon County residents, including all the students in the county and any county resident who is enrolled in college outside the county.
All submissions will be accepted until 5 p.m., May 21. The winning artist will receive a prize of “$600 and recognition at the open house dedicating the (remodeled) Carbon Building,” as the county’s new Courthouse Annex in June, according to the county press release.
“Carbon County has a unique history and an evolving culture, one that deserves to be expressed in a way that is inclusive to all its citizens. To that end, the Carbon County Commissioners are looking to create a County seal that will serve to represent all our residents by being symbolic of who we are, historically and culturally as a County.”
During this contest, eligible entries will be accepted in various forms including chalk, pencil, watercolors, and paint. Digital file entries will also be accepted in PDF, JPG or PNG formats. The adopted designs will then be reproduced professionally for final consideration of adoption, according to the press release.
“The Commissioners will then select one seal design to be developed, presented, and adopted as Carbon County’s Official Seal at the Commissioner’s meeting on June 1, 2021.”
Among the rule highlights are these main points:
• All entries must be 6”x 6” in size and include the words “Official Seal of Carbon County, WY”
• Each entry must contain a written explanation of the design elements in the seal
• Each entrant “must sign and submit, with each entry, an Intellectual Property Release Agreement”
• Multiple residents can submit one entry
• One resident can submit multiple entries
For the full rules and entry forms visit the Carbon County website at www.carbonwy.com
All entries can be submitted to the Carbon County Clerk via email, regular mail, or in person at the courthouse in Rawlins. See the rules for addresses.