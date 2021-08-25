RAWLINS — Carbon County saw its unemployment rate fall in July, reflecting a statewide drop from 5.4% in June to 5.2% last month.
July’s 3.7% unemployment rate for Carbon County was a significant drop from 4.4% in June and also is lower than the 4.3% recorded in July 2020, according to the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services.
In the case of both the state and county, the reason for the lower rates is “largely due to unemployed individuals dropping out of the labor force,” the department reports.
That means the trend of fewer people entering the workforce and available to fill jobs also is in play at the state and local levels. In Carbon County, the labor force has dipped from 8,459 in June to 8,375 in July. It’s down 352 workers from the 8,727 in July 2020, a decline of 4%. That’s also reflected in the number of unemployed people in the county, which fell from 375 last year to 310 in July.
The Research and Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services also reported Monday that state’s unemployment rate is much lower than its July 2020 level of 6.8% and slightly lower than the current U.S. unemployment rate of 5.4%.
From June to July, unemployment rates fell in every county. Unemployment often decreases in July as employment grows in leisure and hospitality, construction and other sectors. The largest unemployment rate decreases were in Sublette (down from 6.9% to 5.2%), Uinta (down from 6.5% to 4.9%), Natrona (down from 7.4% to 5.8%), Sweetwater (down from 7.2% to 5.8%), and Campbell (down from 6.9% to 5.5%) counties.
From July 2020 to July 2021, unemployment rates decreased in all of Wyoming’s 23 counties. Unemployment rates were unusually high in July 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The largest over-the-year decreases were in Natrona County (down from 9.9% to 5.8%), Campbell County (down from 9.2% to 5.5%), Sweetwater County (down from 9.4% to 5.8%) and Converse County (down from 8.3% to 5.0%).
The lowest unemployment rates in July were reported in Teton County at 2.8%, Weston County at 3.1%, and Crook County at 3.2%. The highest rates were found in Natrona and Sweetwater counties, both at 5.8%. The next highest rates occurred in Campbell County at 5.5%, Sublette County at 5.2%, and Converse County at 5.0%.
Total nonfarm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) rose from 271,900 in July 2020 to 282,100 in July 2021, an increase of 10,200 jobs (3.8%). Nonfarm employment was unusually low in July 2020 because of widespread economic disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Research and Planning has scheduled the August unemployment news release for Sept. 20.