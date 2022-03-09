...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Snow expected along with some blowing snow. Total snow
accumulations generally ranging from 2 to 5 inches, with
lesser amounts around 1 inch expected in the valleys.
* WHERE...Lower elevations of Carbon and Albany counties
including Rawlins, Baggs, Saratoga, and Laramie. The lowest
amounts are expected around Laramie and Saratoga.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed
roads and reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office has identified where nearly $28,000 will come from for the department to qualify for an SRT grant to buy 20 new body cameras for deputies.
The purchase was approved recently by the county commissioners, on the condition local matching money can be found in the department’s current budget.
With the assistance of County Clerk Gwynn Bartlett, Sheriff Archie Roybal said he has found the money within his current budget.
Bartlett told commissioners during a February meeting that she had located a $87,200 “capital line-item in the Sheriff’s Office current budget that was not assigned to any particular item.”
She recommended that almost $28,000 of it could be used to satisfy the grant match with the balance used to buy another vehicle for the department in the future.
“I have conducted a thoroughly exhaustive search of my records and cannot figure out what the money was for,” Bartlett said. “I have also reached out to you (the commissioners) and received no suggestions.
“After some discussion and with concerns raised about changing the purpose of a specific line-item expenditure, this decision was tabled until the first commissioner meeting in March. This would allow time for more research into why this money was originally allocated to the sheriff’s department.”
Last week, the topic of the local funding for the new body cameras was brought up again and with another two weeks to research where the money was supposed to go, it as still a mystery.
After some conversation, the commissioners gave their OK use $27,900 for the body cameras and the vehiccle.
The cameras will be ordered from a company called Watchguard, and with the grant and matching SO money will cost about $68,000.
SRT is a micro-grant program funded by the Bureau of Justice Assistance and operated by Justice and Security Strategies Inc. with a goal to help smaller law enforcement offices to buy equipment.