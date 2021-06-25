Cristina Livingston recounts the problems she has had in her apartment including a leaking ceiling and mold on June 18 at her home in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida. The Joe Biden administration on Thursday, June 24, extended the nationwide ban on evictions for a month to help millions of tenants unable to make rent payments during the coronavirus pandemic but said this is expected to be the last time it does so. Livingston, mother of two had lost her administrative assistant job during the pandemic, said she was relieved to hear it had been extended.