Each summer, hikers from all over the world stop in Carbon County — sometimes not once but twice — in their trek over what is likely the most technically challenging trail across the United States.
Encampment/Riverside and Rawlins are both gateway communities, or welcoming destinations, along the Continental Divide Trail, a 3,100-mile long trail designated by Congress in 1978. There are three gateway communities in Wyoming, and in Colorado, there are seven. The Continental Divide Trail crosses Forest Service and BLM-managed lands in five states, including New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, Idaho and Montana and stretches the Rocky Mountains from Mexico to Canada.
“It’s amazing that Carbon County has two of the three Wyoming Continental Divide Trail gateway communities,” Leslie Jefferson, CEO Carbon County Visitors’ Council said. “Encampment/Riverside and Rawlins are both gateway communities, and what makes Rawlins stand out is that the CDT goes right through town. A bucket list item for many can be achieved taking a light hike or walk up Third Street.”
The first Wyoming stop for a hiker making a northward journey might be Encampment, where weary travelers can likely find a cheap shower and get a burger and fries after crossing the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests. The cross-country trail then travels to the heart of Rawlins, where hikers often stock up on groceries, mailing food ahead of themselves to South Pass City. Those supplies will get them through the Wind Rivers.
The Continental Divide Trail Coalition, which designated gateway communities, is a national non-profit working in partnership with the US Forest Service, National Park Service and the Bureau of Land Management to complete, promote and protect the trail. It was founded in 2012 by volunteers and recreationists and is a “membership organization working to build a strong community of supporters who want to see the CDT protected not just for today’s users, but for generations to come.”
Rawlins Gateway Community Ambassador Jacob Mickelsen, who is also the executive director of the Carbon County Library System, said the Coalition puts on three events per year, two of which are on trail, for locals. In the past, they’ve hosted a winter weather preparedness program and done two big hikes on the trail to the North and South of Rawlins.
In 2020, the Coalition hosted a group hike to the north of town, “kind of a walk through the prairie,” Mickelsen said. “It was more scenic than I thought it would be … and we managed to absolutely nail the leaves changing down in the national forest to the south of town on our other hike.
“We will probably do something similar this year, and we try to do something family and child-focused in town,” he said.
For people who just want a chance to do a portion of the trail, Rawlins provides the perfect opportunity.
“Rawlins is unique in that, most gateway communities are near the CDT, but if I stand up and look out my window, the sidewalk outside the library is the official trail,” Mickelsen said. “It zigzags through town, and if you do the three miles of the trail that are in town, you have done 0.01% of the entire CDT.”
Generally speaking, though, the Continental Divide Trail is not for the fainthearted. Many plan their hike for years, and come from all over the world to take on the challenge. 2020 was a quiet year for the CDT, Mickelsen said, between wildfires fires and the pandemic. Many hikers either postponed their trip or cut it short, and consequently Rawlins saw fewer folks in town than usual. At least 55 hikers completed the CDT last season, so at least that many passed through town, according to Mickelsen, and more will come this summer.
Hikers who complete the Appalachian Trail and the Pacific Crest Trail often then tackle the CDT, and completing all three is called a “Triple Crown.” Hikers who can claim a Triple Crown also earn huge bragging rights in the outdoor community.
“The CDT is the highest and it’s the most technically difficult. In some places you need crampons. If you go at certain times of year, maybe even an ice axe,” Mickelsen said.
Before its establishment in the late 1970s, hikers dreamed of being able to travel on foot or horseback from Canada to Mexico, John Farr, the gateway community coordinator for Encampment and Riverside said.
“I worked in Canada as a young kid in the early 50s, and the man I worked for was on the north end of where the trail ends today,” Farr said. “He always talked about what a great deal it would be to ride south all along the Continental Divide from the Canadian/U.S. border to New Mexico to the Mexican border.”
Completing the trail is “one of those great challenges,” Farr said.
“I’ve met several people who have hiked one or both or all three trails, and it’s something that is in your blood. When you cross Battle Pass, we’re about halfway between Mexico and Canada. They’ve had a long hike from New Mexico to Colorado, and then they get to this rugged area … but they still have a lot of trail to go,” he said.
Mickelsen said a part of his job as gateway community ambassador is “educating the community that the ‘bums with backpacks’ we see every summer are actually serious outdoor recreationalists, with money to spend in our community,” he said.
“Even if they are smelling a little funky by the time they get to town, we should welcome them and the spending they do when they’re in town,” he said. “People hike the trail to challenge themselves and to get the heck away from civilization for a few months. The average age of a hiker in 2020 was 42, and many hikers are either recent retirees, or are taking a sabbatical from their career to focus on themselves.”