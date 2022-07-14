Patients of the Cedars Health clinic in Rawlins are being asked to pick up their medical records and employees have been put on notice of the clinic's pending closure.
The closure, effective July 29, comes on the heals of Memorial Hospital of Carbon County eliminating its maternity services in a cost-cutting move and further narrows health care access to residents of rural Rawlins and Carbon County.
This closure means all employees of the Rawlins Cedar Health clinic will be laid off. Trista Sheets is one of those employees and, said she and her coworkers were alerted of the closure this week, the same day as patients.
The Rawlins location at 1906 E. Cedar St. is one of four locations Cedars Health operates around Wyoming, along with clinics in Rock Springs, Casper and Sheridan.
The company didn't respond to a request for information from the Rawlins Times by press time, including how many employees and patients are impacted by the closure.
Employees weren’t given an explanation for the move, Sheets said, and many are seeking help from the Wyoming Workforce Center.
The Rawlins location of the Wyoming Workforce Center offers access to a computer, support in resume building, unemployment application support and other services to residents seeking jobs. Additionally, it can refer those seeking work to local businesses that are looking for new additions to their teams.
Along with the pending Cedars Health closure, the local Workforce Center location also has been busy this week with the layoff of nearly 90 Sinclair oil refinery workers announced Tuesday. Of those layoffs, 32 were effective immediately, according to HF Sinclair.
The Wyoming Workforce Center is located at 1703 Edinburgh St. and those experiencing a job loss can call the center at 307-324-3485 for more information about available services.
Patients can retrieve their medical records by visiting https://tinyurl.com/pdpfmvyy. Cedars Health patients can retrieve their records in-person prior to the clinic’s closure, through the mail or by fax using the link.
Without access to the clinic, the only remaining public general health facility in Rawlins is Memorial Hospital.Cedars Health’s website says part of the company's mission is to offer health care that is affordable and accessible, raising concerns about the health care options for rural, low-income patients in the area.