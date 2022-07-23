CASPER —Rep. Liz Cheney and 46 other Republicans in the U.S. House voted Tuesday in favor of legislation that protects marriage equality.

The Respect for Marriage Act comes amid concerns that the federally protected right to same-sex marriage could be in jeopardy following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe. v. Wade. While that ruling addressed abortion, some legal scholars have suggested the reasoning behind it could be used to reconsider other judicially established rights like same-sex marriage.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus