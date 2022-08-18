Cheney concession speech

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks Tuesday at an Election Day gathering at Mead Ranch in Jackson. Cheney lost to Republican opponent Harriet Hageman in the primary. 

 Brad Boner/Jackson Hole News&Guide

After his second impeachment, former President Donald Trump made it his mission to oust Rep. Liz Cheney, his chief Republican rival. On Tuesday, he succeeded.

In possibly the biggest congressional race in Wyoming’s history, Cheney lost to Trump-backed natural resources attorney Harriet Hageman.

