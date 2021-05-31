CHEYENNE (AP) — The Cheyenne Animal Shelter has closed to the public after staffers tested positive for COVID-19.
The shelter's Sunday announcement said quarantine procedures left the shelter with a staff shortage, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported.
All pets in the shelter are "being well taken care of and loved upon," CEO Sue Castaneda said in a statement.
The shelter plans to return to all staff wearing masks and other increased precautions once it reopens to ensure it can remain open moving forward, she said.
Animal Control officers will available at the request of another law enforcement agency only. People can email requests to be answered upon reopening. The shelter's After Hours Lost and Found Facebook page remains available for missing or found pets.