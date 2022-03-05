...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Laramie and the surrounding valley...North Laramie
Range...northern Carbon County.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and poor visibility
from blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Construction of a 32-mile steel pipeline that carries water from the Sage Creek Basin Collection System to the Rawlins Water Treatment Plant is nearing completion, the city announced this week.
Repairing three large leaks in the pipeline will likely recoup more than 500,000 gallons of water daily. The city hopes to resume water flow to the pipeline soon and asks residents to conserve water over the next week or so in case of a failure.
When repairs are complete, normal water flow will return to the pipeline from the springs and will switch the city’s source back to a mixture of spring and well water. Rawlins has been using exclusively well water since Dec. 12 while the line is being repaired.
The city said it wants to thank RMI and F&S Welding/Trucking for helping the Water Treatment and Utilities Department crews as they work on the main pipeline repairs.
But as preparations are to return to normal flow through the pipeline, there is a chance of issues arising, the city says in a press release. In preparation, the city has stored as much water as possible, raw in Atlantic Rim and Peaking reservoirs and treated in its four tanks.
To be safe, the city says it wants to store as much water as possible and asks residents conserve for the next week.
“Although we do not expect any issues, we would rather be prepared,” the city says in the press release. “Some common ways to conserve water are: 1. Turn off the faucet during tasks, such as washing hands, dishes, produce or brushing teeth. 2. Run your dishwasher only when full and on a shorter cycle. 3. Run your washing machine on a shorter cycle and select the correct size. 4. Take a shorter shower or turn off the water during shampooing, shaving, etc. 5. Modify existing toilet at home to use less water per flush or install high-efficiently toilet. 6. Skip the garbage disposal.”
The city set aside more than $1.5 million in this fiscal year to complete the pipeline project soon as possible. RMI Industries has been working through all kinds of weather and has installed about 4,800 feet of new pipe parallel to existing woodstave pipe through the roughest terrain and has about a mile left.
“We hope to transition to the new pipeline in early summer which will recapture any of the water currently being lost by that 10,000 feet of woodstave pipeline,” according to the press release.