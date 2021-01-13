The City of Rawlins will continue the changes to their operations in response to COVID-19. These changes have been in effect since Nov. 2020, and will continue through at least Jan. 25, 2021. They may be extended if necessary.
In order to enter city facilities, everyone must use the temperature scanner located inside all city entrances, and they must also wear a mask. If you don’t have a mask, one can be provided for you upon request. These precautions are based on the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and are intended to keep city staff and citizens as healthy and safe as possible.
City facilities
All city services will take place as normal, but the city facilities will be open by appointment only. The Rawlins Community Access Transit System bus (C.A.T.S.) will be closed until Jan. 26, 2021.
Limited functions remain open
Emergency 911 calls will continue unchanged. The front lobby of the Rawlins Police Dept at 215 5th St. will continue to be open 24/7. Municipal Court will take place as scheduled.
The Recycling Center and Landfill will remain open, but the city asks that you do not enter the scale house at the landfill.
The Historic Depot is still available for rent, and will be cleaned thoroughly after each rental.
All public meetings will remain open to the public, including Rawlins City Council. City council meetings limit 25 people in the chambers, and all meetings and work sessions will be broadcast on Channel 191 (Spectrum) and Facebook Live. Documentation can be accessed at rawlinswy.org/BoardDocs the Friday before each meeting. If you would like to make a statement to the city council, submit it by 8:00AM the morning the meeting to crelations@rawlins-wyoming.com.
Looking to pay a bill?
Water bills can be paid by check or cash in the drop box in the alley behind City Hall. They can also be paid via phone by calling (307) 324-4501 or online through Xpress Bill Pay. Visit rawlinswy.org and select online payments to get set up for online payments.
Municipal Court fines can also be put in the drop box in the alley behind City Hall, dropped off to the dispatch in the police department lobby, or by calling (307) 328-4535.
Community development payments, such as permits, can be paid via card by calling Public Works at (307) 328-4599, or by scheduling an appointment.
To learn more
For more information, please contact Mira Miller, community relations coordinator for the City of Rawlins, at (307) 328-4500 ext. 1022 or at crelations@rawlins-wyoming.com.