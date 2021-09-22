CHEYENNE — Thanks to a public-private partnership, the blighted site of the former Hitching Post Inn will finally have new life.
The city of Cheyenne, Banner Capital Bank and local developer Swagger Construction announced Wednesday that redevelopment of the Hitching Post site was underway. The Hitching Post Plaza, as it’s being called, will be a mixed-use development with planned retail, dining, residential and hotel space.
While it will take about two months to remove asbestos and demolish the existing structures, Cheyenne City Council President Jeff White said they planned to have “shovels in the ground” by spring 2022.
After the council and Mayor Patrick Collins decided in January that redevelopment of the site was a top priority, the council passed an ordinance in June that created the Urban Renewal Authority. Then, in August, the council voted unanimously to approve the Hitching Post Urban Renewal Plan, making way for the creation of a Tax Increment Financing district.
After an area is declared blighted, this type of financing structure leverages property taxes for improvements and beautification.
First, the city has to identify the area it desires to see improvements in. Then, the total amount of property taxes within the district is identified, which becomes the base amount.
The idea is to let private development increase the value of property in the district, therefore increasing the amount of property taxes paid to the city. With a TIF, any property tax revenue received above the base amount is first used to pay the city back for its initial investment in improvement projects in the district, as is the case with the Hitching Post project.
Once the city recoups its costs, the increase in property taxes goes into the city’s general fund.
Robert Chamberlin, owner of Swagger Construction, and Banner Capital Bank approached the city earlier this year to propose using TIF for the site and the surrounding area, they said.
While the planned Hitching Post redevelopment encompasses about 10 acres, the entire TIF district contains about 80 acres of land on the city’s west side.
At a Wednesday news conference announcing the project, White recalled how the hotel – formerly a destination for travelers, a meeting place for legislators and even a prom venue – became a charred eyesore on West Lincolnway and a graveyard for failed development proposals. A 2010 arson fire destroyed the hotel, and though it was reopened, it fell into disrepair and was damaged by at least a few more fires, the most recent occurring in January.
Shortly afterward, the city ordered the Hitching Post be demolished.
“We all saw the disrepair that it had fallen into, but once the fire really destroyed that property, I think we didn’t just lose a building, we lost part of our identity,” White said. “So to see something literally rise from the ashes – I’m really happy about it. It’s very satisfying, and I cannot wait to see the finished product.”
Chamberlin said that although they are a private company, the redevelopment of the Hitching Post site is really a community project.
“It seems like everybody I talk to has some form of connection with that site,” he said. “To be able to participate in that and really give back to the city (by eliminating) such a blighted property that’s been a nuisance for the past 10 years, it is truly an honor. It’s a way that we can give back to this amazing city we have and really become a vital part in revamping that western development.”
Chamberlin said that to honor the history of the old property, they planned to restore the Hitching Post Inn sign and keep it at the site.
After the asbestos is cleaned up and the buildings demolished, all of the asphalt on the site will be torn up, Chamberlin said. The developer will then work on the infrastructure of the site – all of which needs to be replaced, other than water – before launching into building construction.
While timing is still “a moving target,” the plan is to start building two to three of the structures by spring or summer, Chamberlin said.
The developer said he hopes and expects that the new plaza will spark further development of the city’s west edge, and his company also has its eye on a few other properties in the area.
Council member Michelle Aldrich thanked Chamberlin for his tenacity in pushing the project forward, and Rich Petersen, CEO and president of Banner Capital Bank, for believing in Swagger Construction. She added that she’d been one to attend prom at the Hitching Post, and that she and her prom date later married and had been together for 44 years.