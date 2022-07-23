The Lake Owen Campground is alive with activity. In fact, this is the most activity it has seen since it was closed because of COVID-19 in 2020. It also shut down a few years earlier to clear trees damaged from beetle kill. It opened only briefly before having to close again.

On this warm and clear Saturday, volunteers with Common Outdoor Ground are spread out within the large campground that includes 35 campsites.

