Nate Martin, a volunteer with Common Outdoor Ground, works at reducing shrub growth within a camping space during the group’s work day at the Lake Owen Campground. Thanks to the group’s efforts, the campground is open for the season.
Sage Parsonsmith, Emily Parson, Jeff Smith and Indy Parsonsmith make it a family effort to paint one of the picnic tables at the Lake Owen Campground during a volunteer day with Common Outdoor Ground.
Courtesy Photo/Amber Travsky
The Lake Owen Campground is alive with activity. In fact, this is the most activity it has seen since it was closed because of COVID-19 in 2020. It also shut down a few years earlier to clear trees damaged from beetle kill. It opened only briefly before having to close again.
On this warm and clear Saturday, volunteers with Common Outdoor Ground are spread out within the large campground that includes 35 campsites.
Two volunteers are on latrine duty, using a broom to brush away the significant cobwebs overhead on the ceiling. Others clear the wild growth of shrubs and grasses that have invaded the campsites, making it more difficult to know where to pitch a tent or park a car.
At another campsite, parents Emily Parson and Jeff Smith are with their children, Sage and Indy Parsonsmith, putting in a group effort painting a picnic table.
Parson, who serves as treasurer for COG, enjoys making the volunteer event a family affair.
“It’s great to get outdoors and be with the kids to make them realize volunteering is a wonderful opportunity to contribute to the community,” Parson said.
The goal of the day’s work for the 20 or so volunteers is to get as much of the campground ready for visitors as possible. In addition to the satisfaction of improving the campground, the reward is lunch provided by COG and the opportunity to camp free of charge for the night.
After the day’s event, Willow Beldon, secretary for COG, said it went quite well.
“It was a big success,” Beldon said. “By the end of the day, the campground was open and people were already arriving to spend the night. There’s still more work to do, but it’s so satisfying to put in a day’s work and right away see people out enjoying the campground.”
She expects another campground work day is coming since there are still more picnic tables to assemble and others that need paint.
This effort at Lake Owen Campground is just one of many projects put on by COG since the organization’s inception in 2018.
Aaron Voos, public affairs specialist with the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest, lauds the efforts of those involved with COG and the many volunteers who have lent a hand over the last four years.
“The sky’s the limit with COG,” Voos said. “They have already helped with so many projects, not only with us but with other agencies. It is really encouraging that it is working so well.”
One such project that Voos helped with happened a couple years ago. The task was simple: replace a trail sign that was missing. Because of the missing sign, hikers occasionally got lost and needed assistance from Albany County Search and Rescue.
While the task was simple enough, the location made it challenging. It was near the summit of Medicine Bow Peak.
“It was only one signpost and an arrow,” Voos said. “But we had to haul it nearly to the top of the peak. It took quite a bit of effort for a rather simple task.”
COG takes on a wide array of projects. If hiking to a peak and digging a post in the ground is not your cup of tea, there are likely other projects that might be a better fit. Volunteers and future volunteers can get on the COG mailing list to receive notifications of upcoming opportunities. The COG website (commonoutdoorground.org) also provides an event calendar and more information on what each outing entails.
If getting out on the ground is not your goal, donations are accepted to keep the organization going and growing.
Voos said the various projects are often something the agency or organization is unable to do for various reasons, but usually due to lack of staff.
“Volunteers with COG step in and can really make an impact,” Voos said. “We are really thankful to have them helping us out.”