When a young person faces trauma, the best place for that child to receive wraparound services is close to home.
The Carbon County Youth Crisis Center shut down last October, and the Rawlins community saw an immediate need to keep the center open. Working with many partners, Volunteers of America Northern Rockies re-opened the center in February.
Now called Stepping Stones Youth Home, the residential facility has eight beds for children ages 12-17. There are four beds for crisis situations, in which children are placed at Stepping Stones by the courts, law enforcement or their legal guardians and four beds for long-term placement, which will be filled by the Department of Family Services.
“The people of Carbon County saw a need for the center, and they reached out to VOA to see if there was interest in us taking over re-operationalizing,” said Susie Arnold, vice president of residential services at VOA. “Not only did they reach out to us, but the community support — not just with the county but also the city of Rawlins — was overwhelming.
“They are very vested in youth, in what happens to them and in providing services such as at Stepping Stones,” Arnold said. “I have to say that (in Rawlins) there has probably been the most community support that I have experienced in eight years of doing this.”
The VOA will hold a public open house and ribbon cutting at Stepping Stones, 1130 E. Daley St. on Wednesday. VOA is inviting the public to tour the office, enjoy light refreshments, and learn more about youth services from 1-3 p.m. The ribbon cutting and presentations will begin at 2.
Keeping teens within their community was always a priority, Young said.
“It has been proven that when you keep individuals within their own community, surrounded by family and support systems that they recognize and that are familiar, they tend to do better,” Young said.
She explained that when adults move to a new community they often feel displaced. Usually, a move as an adult is a choice, but with a teenager circumstances are rarely within that individual’s control.
“With a child, whatever experience they may be having, whether it is trauma within their own family or something else, if they are also displaced from what they are familiar with, it can exaggerate or exacerbate the issues they are dealing with,” Young said. “It’s important not to transport kids 100 miles down the road.”
Carbon County and the city of Rawlins have committed annual funding to Stepping Stones for the next five years.
“Community support like this is rare, but speaks volumes to the compassion the community has for their youth,” said Jeff Holsinger, CEO for Volunteers of America Northern Rockies.
The partnership is the result of a determined commitment from community leadership to keep youth in crisis safe in Carbon County, said to Brianna Taylor, a spokesperson for Volunteers of America Northern Rockies.
County Commissioner Sue Jones and County Attorney Ashley Mayfield Davis were instrumental in getting VOA involved with the project. Jones will speak at the event Wednesday.
VOA has operated a similar facility in partnership with the Department of Family Services, called Milestones Youth Home, in Sheridan for more than 20 years. Milestones provides care for up to 10 children at a time, with six beds for 30-day crisis placements and four beds for long-term placements.
Taylor said that the VOA has offices across Wyoming, Montana and in Rapid City serving the Black Hills in South Dakota.
“We are up to 30 office locations across our region,” Taylor said.
Ways the greater Rawlins community can continue to support youth include helping teens find employment where they can learn good work ethic and take pride in what they do, Arnold said. There are volunteer opportunities within the VOA system, following background checks and in other Wyoming locations that serve youth ages 14-21 focused on life skills training in anything from establishing independence to buying a car and managing bills.
“I think the operative is getting the word out to the community, and having multiple hands engaged in the system of care,” Arnold said.
The open house, she continued, is a celebration of what has been a smooth transition since VOA took over Stepping Stones.
“It has run smoothly, quite honestly, from inception. I attribute that to the wraparound support of the community,” Arnold said. “It’s a celebration, and it’s a celebration for the work that we have been able to do together.”