After another discussion, the Carbon County Commission has scheduled a hearing to begin the process of abandoning a part of County Road 440.
The county plans to close the western portion of the road that runs from Wyoming Highway 13 to McFadden in east Carbon County.
The public hearing will begin at 11 a.m. March 15 during the commission’s second meeting of the month in the Commission Chambers in the Carbon Building Courthouse Annex on Buffalo Street in Rawlins.
Along with the public being notified of the meeting, notice also is being made to five landowners in the area.
A detailed topographical description of the road closure area has been posted on the County’s website.
The hearing is the culmination of months of discussion. In a letter dated Sept. 10, 2021, addressed to the commissioners, local landowner Scott Sims, president of Sims Land and Livestock Inc. of McFadden, discussed the road and its issues.
This portion of County Road 440 is an old section of Wyoming Highway 13 that runs along Rock Creek from Arlington to Rock River. It travels west from Highway 13 through the lower portion of Section 36 of Township 20 North and Range 78 West, which is state land, and continues into the lower eastern portion of Section 35 to McFadden.
Section 35 is privately owned by the Sims L&L and School Section 36 is leased by Sims.
“This road does not provide great value to the public” since the current route of Highway 13 is nearby and is a shorter route, Sims wrote.
This part of 440 is no longer passable since a bridge over the Big Harrison Ditch in Section 36 had to be removed during the last irrigation season “because it was collapsing and blocking water flow,” he wrote. “There is another bridge to the west in similar condition. It will be a matter of time before it will need to be removed or replaced.”
Public access for hunting on School Section 36 would not be affected by the closure.
“There is hunting access to this state section on each end and hunter success would be increased if they were unable to drive through the middle of this section,” Sims says in his letter. “From a lessee perspective, replacing the bridge is not necessary and grazing management … would be easier if we did not have to allow for public travel on this road.”