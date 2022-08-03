Abortion rights protest

Albany County Commissioner Sue Ibarra holds a sign that reads “angry women will change the world” during an abortion rights protest outside the Albany County Court House on June 24. The group gathered to express dissent toward the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which was announced that morning.

 Abby Vander Graaff/Boomerang File

JACKSON — Wyoming’s abortion ban may soon get another hearing from state legislators, though a key player in the review said her committee will not “amend the bill in any way” and may not touch it at all.

“Typically the Health and Labor Committee addresses these topics,” said Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, who chairs the Legislature’s Senate Judiciary Committee. “They have the subject matter expertise on this.”

