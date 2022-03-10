As life slowly returns to normal for Rawlins and Sinclair residents who spent five days under a boil water advisory, stories of community resilience and cooperation are emerging.
“It was tremendous that everybody came together to accomplish everything,” Michael Lujan, who leads Rawlins Search and Rescue, said of the emergency response.
His team jumped into action when the city experienced a catastrophic failure to its water supply system March 3. While workers had reduced water pressure to perform repairs on a water supply pipeline, two additional lines broke, causing the city’s tanks to leak.
Some residents were completely without water and all were under a boil water advisory that lasted through Tuesday.
Volunteers from Search and Rescue, Rawlins Fire Department, Williams Field Services, Sinclair Oil Refinery and many others gathered to distribute bottled water and deliver flyers to businesses.
“We were pretty busy the whole time,” Lujan said of the days-long ordeal.
People began going to the Carbon County Fairground Multiplex for water supplies immediately after the crisis started.
In addition to 30 cases of bottled water donated by Red Cross of Wyoming the first day, Lujan contributed 45 cases from his restaurant, Michael’s Big City Steakhouse. Later on, semitrailers full of water came from the church of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Pepsi.
The city water tanks and reservoirs have continued to fill since staff repaired the line breaks, although residents should expect to continue to limit their usage throughout the weekend. The city would rather continue to be cautious with water consumption than risk another line break, said city spokesperson Mira Miller.
Limited water use means taking short showers, conserving water when washing dishes and doing a maximum of one load of laundry per day per family. Residents can flush their toilets like normal and allow their faucets to drip to keep pipes from freezing.
'Things got a little Western'
“This was a first, trying to work and operate on a water emergency,” said Kirsten Holden, general manager of the Hampton Inn. “Things got a little Western, but we pulled together and figured it out.”
The hotel switched to only offering finger foods like bagels that staff could serve without having to wash dishes. The business also allowed guests the option to cancel their reservations, which had a strong financial impact on employees, Holden said.
Once the boil water advisory was lifted, all users had to go through a sanitation process to use their water again. Restaurants had to be inspected before getting permission to reopen.
A Department of Agriculture health inspector brought in extra staff and was able to visit within an hour every restaurant that was ready for inspection, with the exception of requests that came in after 10 p.m., Miller said.
Locals were quick to return to restaurants and offer their support for businesses and employees who had gone the better part of a week without income.
“The first night we were blessed because so many local people came to support us, and they’re still coming,” Lujan said of reopening his restaurant.
Hospital continues service
Memorial Hospital of Carbon County was able to continue offering full services to its patients through the crisis thanks to an efficient emergency response team and resources from the community, spokesperson Stephanie Hinkle said.
She said the hospital is almost back to normal, but most undergo sanitation processes for all equipment that could have come into contact with dirty water.
“From a health care perspective, there’s those additional components that people don’t think about,” Hinkle said.
The hospital will need a certification from the vendor of each piece of medical equipment that needs cleaning and will provide the Wyoming Department of Health with documentation.
Vendors have been collaborative in the process, which should be approved by early next week.
Hinkle said that while Rawlins sometimes gets a reputation for not being the prettiest or nicest town, the way people worked together through the crisis speaks for itself.
“It is the people that make a community,” Hinkle said. “I've been impressed time and time again at the generosity and the willingness to come together when things happen.”
Emergency grant application
In a special Tuesday morning meeting, the Rawlins City Council voted unanimously to move forward with an emergency grant application for money to fix water infrastructure problems.
The roughly $7.8 million Emergency Mineral Royalties Grant request will go to the Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board for consideration. If approved, the money will make up a small part of the estimated $20 million to $30 million it will take to completely fix water delivery systems that serve Rawlins and Sinclair, according to city documents.
The city also applied for emergency funding to fix its water system in September 2021, but officials denied the request, saying there wasn't an emergency and that the city should raise its water rates before seeking outside help.
In the months since, the city has spent about $2.8 million from its general fund, American Rescue Plan Act and Impact Assistance monies primarily from the Chokecherry Wind Project toward water service delivery system repairs. Some of the work has happened in the Sage Creek Basin Area in winter conditions.
In the Tuesday meeting, Rawlins Mayor Terry Weickum expressed frustration with the lack of financial support from the state government, citing inconsistency and unrealistic expectations as primary issues.
“This has nothing to do with water. It has to do with the way our state’s being run,” Weickum said. “Funding to cities and counties looks like the Rocky Mountains. There’s no way we can do long-term planning.”
It is nearly impossible to repair some blow-offs in the system that are nearly 20 feet underground in valleys where it's difficult to move machinery, according to the city. City staff would like to move them about 100 feet upstream so future repairs will be easier to make.
Andrea Hammond, the city's grant writer, said Rawlins' chances of being approved now are higher because of the public emergency situation and evidence that the city is spending money on repairs. Another pair of grants also could potentially help, but the process to apply for those will take time.
Weickum said both the state and federal governments require municipalities to follow safety standards, but don’t provide money to make it possible.
“We could raise our water rates sky high and wouldn’t have enough to fix the problem,” Weickum said.
Despite the frustrations, city council expressed gratitude toward city staff and community members for their efforts to mitigate the crisis.
“It was kind of a special experience to go through, the way that everyone in the community rallied together to deal with this,” Metcalf said.